Cavaliers Set To Host Boston College In Regular Season Finale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After a quick trip to No. 25 North Carolina in the midweek, the Virginia volleyball team (21-9, 11-8 ACC) will conclude the regular season by hosting the Boston College Eagles (14-17, 7-12 ACC) on Saturday (Nov. 30) at Memorial Gymnasium.

Match Information

Matchup: Virginia (21-9, 11-8 ACC) vs. Boston College (14-17, 7-12 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 30 • 1 p.m.

Location: Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, Va.)

Watch: ACCXN

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

SEASON OVERVIEW

This year marks the 46th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.

In 45 complete seasons, UVA is 681-767 (.470) all-time.

The Cavaliers will close out the home portion of the 2024 season on Saturday (Nov. 26) against Boston College.

Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fourth season at the helm.

SERIES HISTORY

Virginia and Boston College have met 30 times since the series started in 1988. The Cavaliers hold a 20-10 advantage and won the last meeting on Oct. 27 when Virginia outlasted Boston College in a five-set marathon (25-20, 25-14, 21-25, 21-25, 15-12).

For a complete list of series results, visit the Virginia Volleyball Record Book.

LAST TIME OUT

In the midweek, the Cavaliers fell 3-1 (19-25, 5-25, 25-20, 16-25) at No. 25 North Carolina on Wednesday (Nov. 29).

UVA senior Abby Tadder collected the 406th block of her career during the contest in the fourth set. With the block, Tadder passed Jessica O’Shoney for ninth all-time on the career total blocks list.

THE CLIMB

The Cavaliers’ 21 wins on the season are the most since UVA went 23-9 during the 2006 campaign.

UVA’s 11 ACC wins are the most since winning 11 in 2013. The North Dame sweep also insured that the Cavaliers will finish with a winning record in league play for the first time since 2014.

Entering the weekend, UVA is one of five schools in the Power Four to have improved its 2023 record by 10 wins.

