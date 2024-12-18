2025 National Signing Day Central

𝙀𝙭𝙥𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚.
Welcome @mr_evanward to VIRGINIA#NSD25 | #GoHoos ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/NBudYZXiPp
Welcome to your home for the 2024-25 signing class for Virginia football. The newest Cavaliers are introduced here and you can find all your information on the latest class below. View the signing day class roster (updated in real-time).
2025 National Signing Day Show
TRANSFERS
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown
|High School
|Previous School
|Jacob Holmes
|DL
|6-3
|300
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|Chandler
|Fresno State
|Daniel Kaelin
|QB
|6-3
|220
|Elkhorn, Neb.
|Bellevue West
|Nebraska
|Chandler Morris
|QB
|6-0
|191
|Highland Park, Texas
|Highland Park
|Oklahoma/TCU/North Texas
|Devin Neal
|S
|5-11
|202
|Lexington, Ky.
|Frederick Douglass
|Baylor/Louisville
|Ja'son Prevard
|DB
|6-3
|185
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|St. Joseph Academy
|Morgan State
|J'Mari Taylor
|RB
|5-11
|200
|Charlotte, N.C.
|West Mecklenburg
|North Carolina Central
Meet the Transfers
6-3 / 300 / SeniorPhoenix, Ariz. / Chandler HS / Fresno State / @Jacobholmes33 / @new23era
6-3 / 220 / SophomoreElkhorn, Neb. / Bellevue West / Nebraska / @DanielKaelin5 / @danny.kaelin
6-0 / 191 / Graduate StudentHighland Park, Texas / Highland Park / Oklahoma/TCU/North Texas / @Chandleram4 / @chandlermorris4
5-11 / 202 / Graduate StudentLexington, Ky. / Frederick Douglass / Baylor/Louisville / @DevinNealjr1 / @its_dev.jr
6-3 / 185 / JuniorAtlantic City, N.J. / St. Joseph Academy / Morgan State / @PrevardJa / @jayprevard
5-11 / 200 / Redshirt SeniorCharlotte, N.C. / West Mecklenburg / North Carolina Central / @_jtmoney4
HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown
|High School
|Josiah Abdullah
|WR
|5-11
|180
|Columbus, Ga.
|Woodward Academy
|Jon Adair
|OL
|6-5
|280
|Franklin, Tenn.
|Lipscomb Academy
|Corey Costner
|DB
|6-1
|190
|Baltimore, Md.
|Perry Hall
|Xay Davis
|RB
|5-10
|193
|Richmond, Va.
|The Collegiate School
|Cole Geer
|QB
|6-1
|205
|Griswold, Conn.
|Deerfield Academy
|Jim Harris Jr.
|OL
|6-4
|285
|Muskegon, Mich.
|Muskegon
|Sichan John
|DT
|6-2
|292
|Lawrenceville, Ga.
|Hebron Christian Academy
|Bjorn Jurgensen
|QB
|6-3
|195
|Orlando, Fla.
|Bishop Moore Catholic
|Dillon Newton-Short
|WR
|6-1
|205
|Matoaca, Va.
|Matoaca
|Josiah Persinger
|DB
|5-11
|170
|Roanoke, Va.
|Salem
|Isaiah Reese
|LB
|6-3
|220
|Gilford, N.H.
|Phillips Exeter Academy
|Grayson Reid
|OL
|6-3
|290
|Washington, D.C.
|The Maret School
|Isaiah Robinson
|WR
|6-2
|185
|Chester, Va.
|Trinity Episcopal School
|Justin Rowe
|LB
|6-2
|210
|Ottawa, Ontario
|Asheville School
|CJ Spence
|DB
|5-10
|180
|Chesapeake, Va.
|Kempsville
|Willem Thurber
|TE
|6-5
|235
|Brattleboro, Vt.
|Deerfield Academy
|Evan Ward
|DE
|6-5
|220
|Peachtree City, Ga.
|McIntosh
|Montino Williams
|DB
|6-2
|187
|Chesterfield, Va.
|Matoaca
|Justin Zames
|TE
|6-4
|235
|Tampa, Fla.
|Berkeley Prep
Meet the High School Signees
5-11 / 180Columbus, Ga. / Woodward Academy / @13reasonz_ / @13reasonz.__
6-5 / 280Franklin, Tenn. / Lipscomb Academy / @Jon_adair06 / @Jon_adair06
6-1 / 190Baltimore, Md. / Perry Hall / @corey_c11 / @coreycostnerr
5-10 / 193Richmond, Va. / The Collegiate School / @XayDavis / @Xay2turnt
6-1 / 205Griswold, Conn. / Deerfield Academy / @ColeGeer6 / @colegeer_
6-4 / 285Muskegon, Mich. / Muskegon / @kickdoejim / @JimHarris74
6-2 / 292Lawrenceville, Ga. / Hebron Christian Academy / @sichanjohn9 / @sichanr_
6-3 / 195Orlando, Fla. / Bishop Moore Catholic / @Jurgensen17 / @bjorn_jurgensen12
6-1 / 205Matoaca, Va. / Matoaca / @dillzcluch / @dillzclutch
6-3 / 220Gilford, N.H. / Phillips Exeter Academy / @isaiahreese211 / @isaiahrees3
6-2 / 185Chester, Va. / Trinity Episcopal School / @Isaiahdrob / @isaiahdrob_
6-3 / 290Washington, D.C. / The Maret School / @GraysonReid71 / @4kgrayson
6-2 / 210Ottawa, Ontario / Asheville School / @Rowejustin / @justinrowe09
5-10 / 180Chesapeake, Va. / Kempsville / @Goated_cj / @GOATED_CJ
6-5 / 235Brattleboro, Vt. / Deerfield Academy / @Willem_thurber / @Willem_thurber
6-5 / 220Peachtree City, Ga. / McIntosh / @mr.evanward / @mr_evanward
6-4 / 235Tampa, Fla. / Berkeley Prep / @justin_zames88 / @justinzames88
Dec. 4, 2024 - Signing Day Press Conference: Fralin Family Football Head Coach Tony Elliott
𝘽𝙪𝙡𝙡𝙙𝙤𝙯𝙚𝙧.
Welcome @jon_adair06 to VIRGINIA#NSD25 | #GoHoos ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/8X3oxpI3WI
𝙂𝙧𝙞𝙩 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙙.
Welcome @JimHarris74 to VIRGINIA#NSD25 | #GoHoos ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/aYYmCtzWH2
𝘽𝙖𝙡𝙡-𝙝𝙖𝙬𝙠.
Welcome @Tino12__ to VIRGINIA#NSD25 | #GoHoos ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ZKiXhhzVJq
𝙎𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙩.
Welcome @GOATED__CJ to VIRGINIA#NSD25 | #GoHoos ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Ht6t9ZU11C
𝙄 𝙖𝙢 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙚𝙙.
Welcome @btw_siah to VIRGINIA#NSD25 | #GoHoos ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/u9susHNGqx
𝘽𝙪𝙞𝙡𝙩 𝙩𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝.
Welcome @willem_thurber to VIRGINIA#NSD25 | #GoHoos ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ghhlu1TLsL
𝙋𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙩.
Welcome @GraysonReid71 to VIRGINIA#NSD25 | #GoHoos ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/PhKoWnQuKb
𝙁𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙂𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙡.
Welcome @Jurgensen17 to VIRGINIA#NSD25 | #GoHoos ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/PCg8nMAvDX
𝙎𝙝𝙞𝙛𝙩𝙮.
Welcome @XayDavis25 to VIRGINIA#NSD25 | #GoHoos ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/trf6QLI68M
𝙈𝙧 𝙙𝙤 𝙞𝙩 𝙖𝙡𝙡.
Welcome @corey_c11 to VIRGINIA#NSD25 | #GoHoos ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/RjpLVzKnSU
𝙏𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙝 𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧.
Welcome @sichanjohn9 to VIRGINIA#NSD25 | #GoHoos ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/JAVwk1y7fm
𝙄𝙢𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙚𝙧.
Welcome @ColeGeer6 to VIRGINIA#NSD25 | #GoHoos ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/unsA6xxWty
𝙈𝙧 𝙑𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙮.
Welcome @RoweJustin to VIRGINIA#NSD25 | #GoHoos ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/1XCqdZbAo6
𝘽𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙧.
Welcome @Isaiahdrob to VIRGINIA#NSD25 | #GoHoos ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/fWVZUg8qqI
𝙏𝙧𝙪𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙚𝙩𝙞𝙩𝙤𝙧.
Welcome @dillzcluch03 to VIRGINIA#NSD25 | #GoHoos ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/R8QkNpOgGa
𝙋𝙪𝙧𝙚 𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙚.
Welcome @isaiahrees3 to VIRGINIA#NSD25 | #GoHoos ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/m7Fz0GoIrT
𝙀𝙡𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙘.
Welcome @13reasonz_ to VIRGINIA#NSD25 | #GoHoos ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/HfH541sgZ0
𝙍𝙤𝙘𝙠 𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙙.
Welcome @justinzames88 to VIRGINIA#NSD25 | #GoHoos ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Ywyz7vcDJt
