Virginia Travels to Virginia Tech Thursday for Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (10-7, 2-3 ACC) is set to travel to Virginia Tech (12-4, 3-2 ACC) on Thursday (Jan. 16). Tipoff from Cassell Coliseum is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Broadcast Information

Thursday’s game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available on espn.com/watch and the ESPN app for customers with the ACC Network included by their TV provider.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.

For Openers

Virginia returns to action on Thursday (Jan. 16) when the team travels to Virginia Tech (12-4, 3-2 ACC) at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 986-556 (.640) record.

Series History

Virginia is set to match up with Virginia Tech for the 72nd time in series history.

The Cavaliers are 52-19 in the all-time series with Virginia Tech including an 80-75 victory over the then fifth-ranked Hokies at John Paul Jones Arena on March 3, 2024.

Virginia’s last road win over the Hokies was an 86-76 victory on Feb. 23, 2020.

Kymora Johnson in a Category of Her Own

Virginia’s Kymora Johnson is the only player in the power-four conferences averaging 18+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists.

She ranks 4th in the ACC averaging 18.2 PPG, and fifth in the ACC with 5.1 APG.

Last Time Out

The Cavaliers saw a two-game win streak snapped in a 60-55 loss to No. 14 Duke at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia led for 30:55 of the game but a fourth-quarter Duke run turned the tide.

Kymora Johnson (14 pts, 6 ast) and Latasha Lattimore (14 pts, 7 reb) led the Cavaliers while Olivia McGhee (11 pts) and Edessa Noyan (10 pts) each scored in double figures.

The UVA defense stifled the Blue Devils for long portions including a near five-minute stretch to begin the game in which Duke went 0-for-9 from the floor. The Cavaliers recorded 10 blocks for the third time this season.

Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket

After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.

The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.

Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.

The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.

2024-25 Season Opponents

This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.

One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

On the Horizon

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Sunday (Jan. 19) when they travel to No. 21 NC State.

Tipoff at Reynolds Coliseum is set for 2 p.m. on The CW.

Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash