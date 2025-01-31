Upper-Level Tickets on Sale for Women’s Basketball Clash with Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia women’s basketball program announced Friday (Jan. 31) that upper-level tickets are on sale now for the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash against Virginia Tech on Sunday (Feb. 9) at John Paul Jones Arena. All lower-bowl tickets have been sold out.

Fans can purchase upper-level general admission tickets for $25 at UVATix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. in-person at Bryant Hall inside Scott Stadium or by calling the ticket office at (434) 924-8821. The box office opens at JPJ for ticket purchases beginning 60 minutes prior to tipoff. Fans are encouraged to purchase in advance.

Virginia’s meeting with Virginia Tech will also serve as the team’s Play4Kay Pink Game dedicated to supporting innovative ways of fighting all cancers affecting women and providing support through giving strength, courage and hope. The first 500 fans at JPJ will receive a pink Play4Kay t-shirt.

The last time Virginia met the Hokies at JPJ, the game drew 11,975 fans, a figure that marked the highest ever recorded at a women’s college basketball game in the state of Virginia as the Cavaliers knocked off then-No.5 Virginia Tech 80-75.