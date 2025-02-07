Fifth-Ranked Cavaliers Host Colgate Saturday in Season Opener

☝️ 3-game mini plans are 𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗻𝗼𝘄!!
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 5 Virginia (0-0) hosts Colgate (0-1) in its season opener at Klöckner Stadium Saturday (Feb. 8). Opening faceoff is set for noon on ACC Network Extra and WINA (1070-AM/98.9-FM).
PARKING INFORMATION
Free parking is available to lacrosse patrons on a first-come, first-serve basis in all surrounding JPJ lots and the Emmet/Ivy parking garage.
Due to Saturday’s home men’s basketball game at John Paul Jones Arena, which tips off at 5:30 p.m., lacrosse attendees should expect an increased traffic presence and promptly vacate the parking lots following the conclusion of tomorrow’s lacrosse game.
SEASON OVERVIEW
- The Cavaliers host nine regular-season games at Klöckner Stadium this year, including two ACC contests against Syracuse (March 29) and Duke (April 26).
- Virginia returns six starters from its 2024 roster, including preseason All-Americans McCabe Millon (attack), Griffin Schutz (midfield) and John Schroter (defense), and veteran netminder Matthew Nunes.
- UVA also returns Second Team Preseason All-American LSM Ben Wayer, who led the team in ground balls (98) last season, its primary faceoff specialist, Anthony Ghobriel, and goalie Kyle Morris, who saw action in all three NCAA Tournament games last season.
- The Hoos look to fill the void left by All-Americans Connor Shellenberger, the program’s only three-time Tewaaraton Award finalist and four-time First Team All-American, Payton Cormier, the NCAA Division-I all-time leading goal scorer, and four-year starting defenseman Cole Kastner.
SERIES HISTORY
- Virginia and Colgate rekindle their series, which has not been contested since 1959.
- UVA leads the series, 4-0. All four games were held in Charlottesville.
- A total of 24,055 days will have passed by the time the two teams square off Saturday afternoon.
- Colgate finished its 2024 campaign with an 8-7 overall record, including 5-3 in Patriot League regular-season games. The Raiders claimed a pair of wins over top-5 opponents, then-No. 4 Penn State and then-No. 5 Army.
THE CAVALIERS AT KLÖCKNER STADIUM
- Virginia owns a 180-47 (.793) all-time record at Klöckner Stadium, including a 7-2 mark in 2024, and has won 21 of its last 25 games played at the historic edifice.
- The Cavaliers’ average margin of victory in their last 25 games at Klöckner Stadium is 6.1 goals.
- Virginia is 54-15 (.783) all-time at Klöckner Stadium under head coach Lars Tiffany.
- UVA is also 15-3 all-time at Klöckner Stadium in NCAA Tournament contests.
- Lacrosse debuted in Klöckner Stadium in 1993.
VIRGINIA IN THE POLLS
- Virginia, which opened at No. 4 in the USILA preseason poll, has been ranked in the top-5 of the USILA Coaches poll in 340 weeks all-time.
- The Cavaliers have been ranked No. 6 or better in each of the last seven preseason polls, dating back to 2019.
- UVA has been ranked in the top-10 in 482 polls all-time, including in the most recent edition of the poll.
- UVA has been ranked No. 1 in the nation in 70 all-time weekly polls.
- The USILA coaches poll began in 1973.
VIRGINIA’S SEVEN PRESEASON ALL-AMERICANS
- Seven Cavaliers in McCabe Millon (second team), Griffin Schutz (second team), Ben Wayer (second team), Noah Chizmar (honorable mention), Johnny Hackett (honorable mention), John Schroter (honorable mention) and Joey Terenzi (honorable mention) were named Preseason All-Americans by Inside Lacrosse.
- Virginia was the only program nationally with three selections on the second team and one of three teams with at least seven honorees.
ON THE HORIZON
- The Cavaliers host Richmond (0-1) on Saturday (Feb. 15). Opening faceoff from Klöckner Stadium is set for 11:30 a.m.
