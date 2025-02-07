Fifth-Ranked Cavaliers Host Colgate Saturday in Season Opener

PARKING INFORMATION

Free parking is available to lacrosse patrons on a first-come, first-serve basis in all surrounding JPJ lots and the Emmet/Ivy parking garage.

Due to Saturday’s home men’s basketball game at John Paul Jones Arena, which tips off at 5:30 p.m., lacrosse attendees should expect an increased traffic presence and promptly vacate the parking lots following the conclusion of tomorrow’s lacrosse game.

☝️ 3-game mini plans are 𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗻𝗼𝘄!! Secure yours before our season gets underway this weekend! 🎟️ https://t.co/ZfSJFg9yvn pic.twitter.com/xwUYXvC3Ab — Virginia Men's Lacrosse (@UVAMensLax) February 4, 2025

SEASON OVERVIEW

The Cavaliers host nine regular-season games at Klöckner Stadium this year, including two ACC contests against Syracuse (March 29) and Duke (April 26).

Virginia returns six starters from its 2024 roster, including preseason All-Americans McCabe Millon (attack), Griffin Schutz (midfield) and John Schroter (defense), and veteran netminder Matthew Nunes.

UVA also returns Second Team Preseason All-American LSM Ben Wayer, who led the team in ground balls (98) last season, its primary faceoff specialist, Anthony Ghobriel, and goalie Kyle Morris, who saw action in all three NCAA Tournament games last season.

The Hoos look to fill the void left by All-Americans Connor Shellenberger, the program’s only three-time Tewaaraton Award finalist and four-time First Team All-American, Payton Cormier, the NCAA Division-I all-time leading goal scorer, and four-year starting defenseman Cole Kastner.