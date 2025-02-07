No. 9 Virginia Opens the Season Friday Hosting Liberty

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 9 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (0-0) opens the 2025 season by hosting Liberty (0-0) on Friday, Feb. 7 at Klöckner Stadium. First draw is set for 4 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network

Live stats are available

Ticket information is available at the bottom of this page and may be purchased here

GAME NOTES

Virginia is a consensus top-10 pick in the two preseason polls. UVA is No. 5 in the USA Lacrosse Magazine preseason poll and No. 9 in the Inside Lacrosse media poll

The Cavaliers have been picked to finish third in the Preseason ACC Coaches Poll with senior attacker Kate Miller and sophomore midfielder Kate Galica named to the Preseason All-ACC team

Galica has been named a Preseason All-American by both USA Lacrosse Magazine and Inside Lacrosse, earning a spot on the third team by both publications. The 2024 ACC Freshman of the Year set the UVA single-season freshman record with 97 draw controls last year

Sophomore attacker Jenna DiNardo is the top returning scorer for UVA. DiNardo, who is an honorable mention for the the USA Lacrosse Magazine Preseason All-America team, scored 39 goals her freshman season, earning All-ACC Freshman Team honors

Sophomore attacker Madison Alaimo was also an honorable mention for the USA Lacrosse Magazine All-America team. She set the UVA singles-season freshman record with 27 assists while also scoring 17 goals. She ranked eighth in the conference with 1.35 assists per game

Head Coach Sonia LaMonica returns for her second season at the helm of the Cavaliers. The 2024 Co-ACC Coach of the Year led her team to a 15-5 record and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Championship. LaMonica’s 2024 squad started the season winning nine of its first 10 games and tallied three top-10 wins

This is the second-ever meeting between the two programs. Virginia and Liberty opened the 2024 season in Lynchburg with UVA posting a 14-6 victory

This is Virginia’s Breast Cancer Awareness Game

ON THE HORIZON



Virginia travels to face No. 17 Princeton on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 12 p.m. in Princeton, N.J.

The Cavaliers return home to host No. 20 Stanford on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 12 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium

TICKET INFORMATION

Single-game tickets purchased in advance are $8 for general admission and $14 for reserved seats. On game day, general admission tickets are $10 while reserved seats are $18.

General admission season tickets are still available for $40.

How to Purchase

Tickets can be purchased by going online to UVATix.com or by calling the ticket office at 434-924-8821. Current full-time university faculty/staff are eligible for a 20 percent discount on season tickets and should call the ticket office to order.

Fans are encouraged to purchase in advance to save time and money. Tickets purchased online and at the box office starting one hour to the game are sold at the game day price.

Group Tickets

Discounted group tickets are available for sizes of 15 or more in advance by contacting the ticket office.