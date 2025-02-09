Cavaliers Host Virginia Tech in Smithfield Commonwealth Clash Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (12-12, 4-8 ACC) is set to host Virginia Tech (15-8, 6-6 ACC) on Sunday (Feb. 9). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 12 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).
Broadcast Information
- Sunday’s game will air on ACC Network (ACCN).
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.
- Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.
For Openers
- Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 988-561 (.639) record.
Play4Kay Game
- Sunday’s game will be the Cavaliers’ designated Play4Kay game.
- Virginia will don pink uniforms to show support for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
- Battling stage IV cancer, Hall of Fame coach, Kay Yow, gave her final and lasting gift — the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. In the 16 years since its inception, the Fund has served as a catalyst, uniting communities in the fight against cancer.
- The vision of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund is to be the premier non-profit organization dedicated to supporting innovative ways of fighting ALL cancers affecting women and providing support through giving strength, courage, and hope.
Series History
- Virginia is set to match up with Virginia Tech for the 73rd time in series history.
- The Cavaliers are 59-19 in the all-time series with the Hokies.
- The teams met once earlier this season resulting in a 73-65 Virginia win at Cassell Coliseum.
- The Cavaliers are looking for their first sweep over the Hokies since the 2017-18 season.
Last Time Against the Hokies…
- Led by Latasha Lattimore’s 24-point performance, Virginia used a dominant third quarter to secure a 73-65 win over Virginia Tech on Thursday night (Jan. 16) at Cassell Coliseum.
- Entering the second half with the score tied at 35, Virginia outscored the Hokies 27-12 in the third quarter to take control over the game.
- Lattimore’s 24 points mark the fourth consecutive meeting with VT in which a Virginia player as scored 20+ points
- The win marked UVA’s first at Cassell Coliseum since 2020.
Last Time Out
- In their last outing, the Cavaliers fell to No. 22 Florida State 101-68.
- Kymora Johnson (16 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast) led the Cavaliers offensively while Paris Clark (16 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast) and Breona Hurd (14 pts, 9 reb, 1 ast) rounded out a trio of Cavaliers in double figures.
Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket
- After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.
- The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.
- Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.
- On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.
- The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.
2024-25 Season Opponents
- This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.
- One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will be back in action on Sunday (Feb. 16) when they host travel to Pittsburgh.
- Tipoff at Petersen Events Center is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).
The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash
- The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014.
- It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions.
- In women’s basketball, each of the team’s two matchups will count for half a point. Virginia currently leads the competition by a score of 5.5-2.5.