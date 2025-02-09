Cavaliers Host Virginia Tech in Smithfield Commonwealth Clash Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (12-12, 4-8 ACC) is set to host Virginia Tech (15-8, 6-6 ACC) on Sunday (Feb. 9). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 12 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).

Broadcast Information

Sunday’s game will air on ACC Network (ACCN).

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.

For Openers

Virginia returns to action on Sunday (Feb. 9) when the team hosts Virginia Tech (15-8, 6-6 ACC) at 12 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).

Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 988-561 (.639) record.

Play4Kay Game

Sunday’s game will be the Cavaliers’ designated Play4Kay game.

Virginia will don pink uniforms to show support for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

Battling stage IV cancer, Hall of Fame coach, Kay Yow, gave her final and lasting gift — the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. In the 16 years since its inception, the Fund has served as a catalyst, uniting communities in the fight against cancer.

The vision of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund is to be the premier non-profit organization dedicated to supporting innovative ways of fighting ALL cancers affecting women and providing support through giving strength, courage, and hope.

Series History

Virginia is set to match up with Virginia Tech for the 73rd time in series history.

The Cavaliers are 59-19 in the all-time series with the Hokies.

The teams met once earlier this season resulting in a 73-65 Virginia win at Cassell Coliseum.

The Cavaliers are looking for their first sweep over the Hokies since the 2017-18 season.

Last Time Against the Hokies…

Led by Latasha Lattimore’s 24-point performance, Virginia used a dominant third quarter to secure a 73-65 win over Virginia Tech on Thursday night (Jan. 16) at Cassell Coliseum.

Entering the second half with the score tied at 35, Virginia outscored the Hokies 27-12 in the third quarter to take control over the game.

Lattimore’s 24 points mark the fourth consecutive meeting with VT in which a Virginia player as scored 20+ points

The win marked UVA’s first at Cassell Coliseum since 2020.

Last Time Out

In their last outing, the Cavaliers fell to No. 22 Florida State 101-68.

Kymora Johnson (16 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast) led the Cavaliers offensively while Paris Clark (16 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast) and Breona Hurd (14 pts, 9 reb, 1 ast) rounded out a trio of Cavaliers in double figures.

Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket

After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.

The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.

Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.

The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.

2024-25 Season Opponents

This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.

One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

On the Horizon

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Sunday (Feb. 16) when they host travel to Pittsburgh.

Tipoff at Petersen Events Center is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash