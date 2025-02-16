Virginia Returns to Action at Pittsburgh Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (12-13, 4-9 ACC) is set to travel to Pitt (11-15, 3-10 ACC) on Sunday (Feb. 16). Tipoff from the Petersen Events Center is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).
Broadcast Information
- Sunday’s game will air on ACC Network (ACCN).
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.
- Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.
For Openers
- Virginia returns to action on Sunday (Feb. 16) when the team travels to Pitt (11-15, 3-10 ACC) at 2 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).
- Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 988-562 (.639) record.
Series History
- Virginia is set to match up with Pitt for the 15th time in series history.
- The Cavaliers are 7-7 in the all-time series with the Panthers.
- The Cavaliers are looking to snap a two-game losing streak to the Panthers. Their last win over Pitt was a 74-65 win at John Paul Jones Arena (2/20/22).
Last Time Out
- In their last outing, the Cavaliers fell to Virginia Tech 87-62 at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Kymora Johnson (16 pts, 5 ast, 3 reb) and Paris Clark (16 pts, 4 ast, 4 reb) led the team on the stat sheet while Breona Hurd (12 pts, 2 stl, 2 reb) rounded out a trio of Cavaliers in double figures.
Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket
- After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.
- The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.
- Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.
- On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.
- The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.
2024-25 Season Opponents
- This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.
- One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will be back in action on Thursday (Feb. 20) when they host California.
- Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).