Virginia Returns to Action at Pittsburgh Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (12-13, 4-9 ACC) is set to travel to Pitt (11-15, 3-10 ACC) on Sunday (Feb. 16). Tipoff from the Petersen Events Center is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).

Broadcast Information

Sunday’s game will air on ACC Network (ACCN).

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.

For Openers

Virginia returns to action on Sunday (Feb. 16) when the team travels to Pitt (11-15, 3-10 ACC) at 2 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).

Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 988-562 (.639) record.

Series History

Virginia is set to match up with Pitt for the 15th time in series history.

The Cavaliers are 7-7 in the all-time series with the Panthers.

The Cavaliers are looking to snap a two-game losing streak to the Panthers. Their last win over Pitt was a 74-65 win at John Paul Jones Arena (2/20/22).

Last Time Out

In their last outing, the Cavaliers fell to Virginia Tech 87-62 at John Paul Jones Arena.

Kymora Johnson (16 pts, 5 ast, 3 reb) and Paris Clark (16 pts, 4 ast, 4 reb) led the team on the stat sheet while Breona Hurd (12 pts, 2 stl, 2 reb) rounded out a trio of Cavaliers in double figures.

Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket

After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.

The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.

Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.

On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.

The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.

2024-25 Season Opponents

This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.

One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

On the Horizon