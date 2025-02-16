Virginia Takes Down American 30-8 In Sunday Action

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (6-5) closed out the weekend with a win as the Cavaliers defeated American (9-9) by a score of 30-8.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cavaliers won eight of the 10 weight classes on the way to the dual victory, including four by bonus points.

American scored first with a technical fall victory at 157 pounds to start the dual, but the Cavaliers answered quickly with No. 21 Nick Hamilton putting together a tech fall victory of his own at 165 pounds to even the dual. It kicked off a string four straight wins for the Hoos. Ethan Weatherspoon capped the run with a major decision at 197 pounds and Virginia built a 15-5 lead.

The Eagles got their second win with a decision at heavyweight, but the Cavaliers would go on to secure the dual with wins in the final four weight classes. Keyveon Roller, the No. 31 ranked wrestler at 125 pounds, grabbed a 12-11 decision before No. 32 Gable Porter posted a major decision at 133 pounds. Dylan Cedeno, who is ranked No. 19 at 141 pounds, notched the second technical fall for the Hoos before Erik Roggie closed things out with a decision at 149.

NOTING THE HOOS

• With the win, the Cavaliers improved to 16-1 all-time against American and have won nine straight.

• Dylan Cedeno improved to 10-1 on the season with his win – it was his fourth bonus-point victory.

• Nick Hamilton improved to 8-2 on the season, all in dual action, and posted his first bonus-point win.

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia continues to wrestle at home next weekend with No. 18 Pittsburgh coming to town on Friday (Feb. 21). The dual is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the Aquatics & Fitness Center.

VIRGINIA 30, AMERICAN 8

157: Jack Nies tech fall Gavin Cagle, 21-4 (6:06) – AU 5, UVA 0

165: No. 21 Nick Hamilton tech fall Liam Packer, 23-5 (3:07) – UVA 5, AU 5

174: Rocco Contino dec. Caleb Campos, 8-1 – UVA 8, AU 5

184: Justin Phillips dec. Lucas White, 9-6 – UVA 11, AU 5

197: Ethan Weatherspoon major dec. Liam Volk-Klos, 17-9 – UVA 15, AU 5

HWT: Will Jarrell dec. Gabe Christenson, 6-2 – UVA 15, AU 8

125: No. 31 Keyveon Roller dec. JJ Peace, 11-10 – UVA 18, AU 8

133: No. 32 Gable Porter major dec. Raymond Lopez, 11-2 – UVA 22, AU 8

141: No. 19 Dylan Cedeno tech fall Cael McIntyre, 15-0 (5:18) – UVA 27, AU 8

149: Erik Roggie dec. Gage Owen, 10-6 – UVA 30, AU 8