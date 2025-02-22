No. 5 Virginia Travels to No. 2 Princeton for Regular Season Finale

PRINCETON, N.J. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team (10-3) finishes the regular season at No. 2 Princeton (9-1) on Sunday (Feb. 23) at noon at the racquet center in Princeton’s Meadows Neighborhood.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- Live scoring and live streams will be available
- The match will be a three-court system
CAVALIER NOTES
- Virginia stayed at No. 5 in the latest CSA team rankings
- The Cavaliers swept last weekend’s road matches, defeating No. 9 Cornell 7-2 on Saturday (Feb. 15) and No. 14 Rochester 8-1 on Sunday (Feb. 16)
- Freshmen Juan Jose Torres Lara leads the Cavaliers with a 10-1 record this season. He is currently on a nine-match win streak
- Senior Evan Hajek is 9-4. Freshman Ewan Harris is 8-2
- Princeton is 7-1 in the all-times series. UVA’s lone win came in 2018
UP NEXT
- The 2025 CSA National Team Championships are being held Thursday through Sunday, March 6-9, at the Arlen Specter Center in Philadelphia, Pa.