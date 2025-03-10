Kaye Finishes Second on Day One of NCAA Zone Diving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia mens’ and women’s divers are competing at the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships at the Rutgers Aquatics Center in Piscataway, N.J., Monday, March 10 through Wednesday, March 12.

Senior Lizzy Kaye highlighted Monday’s action with a second place finish in the 3m. Kaye had the top score in the prelims, posting a 337.05, to head into the finals session as the top seed. She scored 337.20 in her six dives in the finals session to finish second with a total score of 674.25. Katerina Hoffman of Rutgers won the event with a 714.85. Kaye was the lone Cavalier to compete in the 3m.

With her finish, Kaye qualifies for the event at the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, being held at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Washington, from Wednesday, March 19 to Saturday, March 22.

This is Kaye’s third year qualifying for the NCAA Championships. She is a two-time Zone champion in the 3m and was the runner-up last year in the 1m and third in platform.

On Tuesday (March 11), Kaye, Ruby Borzekowski and Alena Lotterer will all compete in the 1m. Kaye will be the lone Cavalier competing on Wednesday in platform.

The men had three divers competing on Monday in the 1m. Sophomore Dean Treanor had the top finish, placing 33rd (247.50), followed by freshman Mitch Brown (38th, 240.45) and senior Nicholas Sanders (41st, 232.05).

On Tuesday, the same three competed in the 3m, with Sanders having the top finish at 35th with a score of 262.00. Brown followed in 38th (252.70) followed by Treanor (242.30).

The Zone Diving Championships are the qualifying meet for the NCAA Championships. The top 18 in each prelim advanced to the event final. From those 18 finalists, the top seven women finishers qualify in the 1m, six in the 3m and five in platform. The top four male finishers qualify in 1m with five apiece for 3m and platform.

Nick Wanzer (1m, 3m) and Jessica Buntman (platform) both qualified for Zones, but did not compete at the meet.

NCAA Selections will officially be announced once all of the NCAA Zone competitions are completed.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Tuesday, March 11

10:15 am – 12:30 pm – Women’s 1m Prelims A

12-3 pm – Men’s 3m Prelims

2:45-5 pm – Women’s 1m Prelims B

3:30-4:30 pm – Men’s 3m Finals

5:30-6:30 pm – Women’s 1m Finals

Wednesday, March 12