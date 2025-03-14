No. 25 Virginia Hosts Boston College In ACC Weekend Series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 25 Virginia softball team (18-7, 1-2 ACC) continues its homestand and jumps back into ACC play this weekend when the Cavaliers host Boston College (10-8, 0-3 ACC) in a three-game set at Palmer Park. First pitch for Friday’s opener is set for 5 p.m.

WEEKEND PROMOTIONS

• Series one of the 2025 Virginia Softball trading cards are available this weekend. Collect the whole set by coming each ACC weekend to cheer on the Hoos.

• Friday is Pi Day at Palmer Park and the first 200 fans can get a free personal pizza from Papa John’s.

• Friday is also Faculty/Staff Appreciation Night and faculty and staff can purchase discounted tickets for Friday night’s contest.

• Saturday is Youth Day and fans can claim up to four free youth tickets with the purchase of an adult general admission ticket. Offer good online at UVATix.com.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

The first two games of the series will be streamed on ACCNX, while the Sunday finale is set for broadcast on ACC Network. Live stats are also available and links to the broadcasts and live stats are at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).

NOTING THE HOOS

• Virginia has won back-to-back games entering the weekend after taking a 9-2 victory at No. 17 Virginia Tech in the series finale and a 6-0 win over JMU in a midweek game on Tuesday.

• The Cavaliers enter the weekend with an RPI of 37 following the weekend series at Virginia Tech and the shutout of JMU on Tuesday night.

• Sophomore Bella Cabral continues to lead the ACC in assists (59) and ranks 18th nationally.

• Jade Hylton and Kailyn Jones both rank in the top five nationally in triples this season with both players coming in fourth with five triples each this season.

• Macee Eaton holds a team-leading 33 RBI and has been a powerful pairing in the lineup with MC Eaton as the duo have combined for 10 of Virginia’s 28 home runs and 49 of the squads 153 RBI so far this season.

• Macee Eaton’s 33 RBI has her in the top 20 nationally and is fourth in the ACC.

• Bella Cabral also shines on offense, leading the team with a .400 average and a team-leading .459 on base percentage among regular starters. She also leads in slugging percentage (.743) just slightly ahead of Jade Hylton (.727).

• The Hoos offense has been explosive as the Cavaliers rank second nationally in triples and eighth nationally in doubles – leading the ACC in both categories.

• The weekend series against Boston College is the first ACC series at home for the Hoos and is part of an eight-game homestand that runs through the Cal series next weekend.

THE SERIES WITH BOSTON COLLEGE

• Virginia and Boston College have faced each other 43 times with the Eagles narrowly leading the series 22-21

• The Cavaliers have won eight of the last 10 contests and have won three consecutive series against the Eagles

• Virginia won the series last season, taking games two and three of the series in Charlottesville