No. 13 UVA Heads to Tennessee for Chattanooga Classic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 13 Virginia women’s golf team is set to travel to Ooltewah, Tennessee this weekend for the Chattanooga Classic that runs March 28-30. The three-day, 54-hole tournament will be held at The Honors Course (par 72, 6,180 yards).

The Cavaliers are set to tee-off at 9:20 a.m. on Friday as the tournament will feature fixed tee times on the opening two days and a 9 a.m. shotgun start on Sunday’s final round. Virginia will be paired with Chattanooga and No. 10 North Carolina during Friday’s play.

Live scoring will be available at Clippd.

The Virginia Lineup:

Virginia’s lineup features: Jaclyn LaHa, Megan Propeck, Rebecca Skoler, Chloe Schiavone and Kennedy Swedick. Kiera Bartholomew will compete as an individual.

Virginia will be without the services of Amanda Sambach who is set to compete in her fifth Augusta National Women’s Amateur beginning on April 2.

The Field:

Chattanooga, (48) Campbell, Cincinnati, Colorado State, (22) Duke, Eastern Michigan, (27) Florida, Georgia, Michigan, (10) North Carolina, Old Dominion, South Florida, (13) Virginia, Wisconsin & Xavier

About the Honors Course

The Honors Course is a Pete Dye design and has been considered one of the best private courses in the country almost from the first tee shot in 1983. It’s in suburban Ooltewah, Tenn., and has hosted two NCAA Men’s Golf Championships (1996, 2010), 1991 U.S. Amateur, 1994 Curtis Cup as well as a slew of USGA, SGA & TGA amateur events. The 2026 Women’s AM and 2031 Men’s Am are on the docket as well.