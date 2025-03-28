No. 11 Virginia Plays at No. 8 Syracuse on Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 11 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (7-3, 3-2 ACC) plays at No. 8 Syracuse (7-4, 3-2 ACC) on Saturday, March 29 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. First draw is set for 12 p.m.

FAN INFO

The game will stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network

Live stats are available

GAME NOTES

The Cavaliers moved up to No. 11 in this week’s IWLCA Coaches Poll and are riding a three-game win streak including two top-15 wins against No. 13 Duke and No. 14 James Madison

The Cavaliers are third in the ACC in points per game (21.20) and fourth in assists per game (7.20)

Sophomore attacker Madison Alaimo had a career-high 9 points against Pitt with 3 goals and 6 assists. It was her third hat trick of the year and her third time with six assists

Alaimo leads the team and ranks sixth in the ACC in assists per game (4.50). She was named as a midseason addition to the Tewaaraton Watch List on Thursday

Sophomore attacker Jenna DiNardo also ranks in the top 10 in the ACC in points per game (8th, 4.00)

Sophomore midfielder Kate Galica leads the ACC and is sixth in the nation in draw controls this season, averaging 9.90 per game. She was named to the Nike Lacrosse Midseason All-America Second Team on Thursday

Sophomore Addi Foster has scored a hat trick in each of the last three games

Freshman Payton Sfreddo scored a combined five goals in the last two games. Sfreddo leads the first years with nine goals this season

Syracuse leads the all-time series 16-13 and has won the last three meetings

ON THE HORIZON

