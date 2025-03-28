Cavaliers Open ACC Play, Host No. 8 Syracuse Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Having won three of its last four games, Virginia (5-4) opens ACC play Saturday (March 29), when the Cavaliers welcome No. 8 Syracuse (7-2). Opening faceoff from Klöckner Stadium is set for 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra and WINA (1070 AM/98.9 FM).

Saturday’s game is also the Cavaliers’ Military/First Responder Appreciation Day.

We encourage you to arrive early to Saturday's Military/First Responder Appreciation game for a special aircraft flyover following the national anthem.

🕐 1 p.m.

🏟️ Klöckner

PARKING INFORMATION

Free parking is available in all surrounding John Paul Jones Arena lots and the Emmet/Ivy Garage. Following the conclusion of Saturday’s game, patrons should vacate the lots promptly due to a scheduled concert at JPJ.