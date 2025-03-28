Day Three of NCAA Swim Championships

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – No. 22 Virginia is competing at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Washington, from Wednesday, March 19 to Saturday, March 22.

The Cavaliers earned second team All-America honors in the 400 Medley Relay. Freshman David King, junior Matthew Heilman, freshman Spencer Nicholas and senior Connor Boyle posted a 3:03.32, the fourth-fastest time in program history, to finish 15th.

On Friday (March 28), Virginia had four swimmers compete in prelims of individual events. For the second straight day, Nicholas had the strongest showing, placing 24th in the 100 Fly. King was 26th in the 100 Back with junior Jack Aikins placing 36th. Junior Sebastien Sergile was 33rd in the 200 Free.

The top eight from prelims advance to the A final with places 9-16 making the B-Final.

The meet wraps up on Saturday with King and Aikins in the 200 Back and Nicholas and Sergile in the 100 Free. Prelims begin at 1 p.m. ET. The evening finals session begins at 9 p.m. ET and will also feature the 400 Free Relay.

FRIDAY RESULTS

100 Fly – Spencer Nicholas, 24th, 45.19

100 Back- David King, 26th, 45.66

100 Back – Jack Aikins, 36th, 45.88

200 Free – Sebastien Sergile, 33rd, 1:33.42

TEAM SCORE (through 14 events) – 28th Place (12 points)

