No. 13 Virginia Opens Season at B1G-ACC Dual Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 13 Virginia opens the 2025 spring season at the B1G-ACC Dual on Saturday (March 29) at Griggs Reservoir in Columbus, Ohio.

Virginia will have six crews (Varsity Four, Second Varsity Four, Third Varsity Four, Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight and Third Varsity Eight) competing against the No. 14 Buckeyes in the morning session and No. 9 Wolverines in the afternoon.

“We’re excited to kick off our season with two storied programs from the Big 10 – Ohio State and Michigan,” Ng said. “Early-season racing is a good test of our preparation as we build the framework for late-season and championship racing. Given how deep and well-prepared these programs are, I’m struck by what a great challenge this will be for our squad.

“Racing on the course in Columbus presents a chance to showcase the hard work our team has put in during the preparation phase, but it is also a first chapter for our athletes starting a campaign toward the new ACC Championships and the NCAAs.”

The Cavaliers’ race schedule on Saturday morning begins with the with the Third Varsity Eight at 9:10 a.m. UVA’s afternoon racing schedule starts with the Third Varsity Eight at 1:20 a.m.

The regatta will be streamed on B1G+ ($), and live results will be shared via X on @OhioStateWROW and herenow.com.

Probable Virginia Lineups

Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Brianna Joe*, Stroke: Kennedy Housley, 7: Meagan Goldsmith, 6: Jenna Hajji, 5: Sheila Joyce, 4: Flynn Greene, 3: Paige Loh, 2: Sophia Coppola, Bow: Skylar Morrison

Second Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Chloe Lee, Stroke: Sky Dahl, 7: Elsa Hartman, 6: Helene Dimitrijev, 5: Teagan Orth, 4: Aidan Wrenn-Walz, 3: Riley Richardson, 2: Kate McGee, Bow: Lila Henn*

Varsity Four: Coxswain: Ashlynn McGinn, Stroke: Emeline Daley, 3: Savannah Fox*, 2: Ayla O’Neil; Bow: Hannah Hill

Second Varsity Four: Coxswain: Samara Coakley, Stroke: Dylan Bentley*, 3: Lindsay O’Neil, 2: Alyssa Fikkers; Bow: Claudia Kerry-Roger

Third Varsity Four: Coxswain: Shelby Bavin*, Stroke: Abby Grace McGowan, 3: Anna Schrieber, 2: Katherine Jennings; Bow: Skylar Gash

Third Varsity Eight vs. Ohio State: Coxswain: Avery Carlson, Stroke: Hannah Guy*, 7: Ryleigh Katstra, 6: Katie Rapaglia, 5: Sarah Rapaglia, 4: Sophie Gallagher, 3: Elena Bloom, 2: Gabrielle Fenwick, Bow: Olivia Morin

Third Varsity Eight vs. Michigan: Coxswain: Avery Carlson, Stroke: Hannah Guy*, 7: Ryleigh Katstra, 6: Katie Rapaglia, 5: Sarah Rapaglia, 4: Sophie Gallagher, 3: Claire Lingle, 2: Maggie Warren, Bow: Paige Lane

*Denotes boat captain