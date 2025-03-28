Skoler in Fifth after Opening Round at Chattanooga Classic

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — The No. 13 Virginia women’s golf team is in seventh place after the first 18 holes at the Chattanooga Classic at the Honors Course.

The Cavaliers are 10 strokes off the lead held by North Carolina (294, +6) heading into the second round which is scheduled for an 8:45 a.m. start on Saturday (March 29).

The Cavaliers were led by Rebecca Skoler who posted 1-under 71 and is tied for fifth on the individual leaderboard after the first round. Skoler’s 71 marks her third round under par this season.

Jaclyn LaHa carded 5-over 77 in the opening round and sits in 34th place while Chloe Schiavone and Megan Propeck each shot 6-over 78 in 45th place on the individual leaderboard.

The teams will close competition with the final 36 holes set to be played tomorrow (March 29).

Team Standings

Pos. Team To Par RD1 Total 1 North Carolina +6 294 294 2 Wisconsin +7 295 295 3 Georgia +11 299 299 4 Florida +12 300 300 4 Duke +12 300 300 6 Eastern Michigan +15 303 303 7 Virginia +16 304 304 8 Cincinnati +17 305 305 9 Xavier +18 306 306 10 Chattanooga +19 307 307 11 USF +20 308 308 12 Colorado St. +21 309 309 13 Michigan +23 311 311 14 Campbell +25 313 313 15 Old Dominion +28 316 316

Individual Standings

Pos. Player To Par RD1 Total 5 Rebecca Skoler -1 71 71 34 Jaclyn LaHa +5 77 77 45 Chloe Schiavone +6 78 78 45 Megan Propeck +6 78 78 73 Kennedy Swedick +9 81 81 73 Kiera Bartholomew* +9 81 81

*Competing as an individual