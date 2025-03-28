Skoler in Fifth after Opening Round at Chattanooga Classic

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — The No. 13 Virginia women’s golf team is in seventh place after the first 18 holes at the Chattanooga Classic at the Honors Course.
The Cavaliers are 10 strokes off the lead held by North Carolina (294, +6) heading into the second round which is scheduled for an 8:45 a.m. start on Saturday (March 29).
The Cavaliers were led by Rebecca Skoler who posted 1-under 71 and is tied for fifth on the individual leaderboard after the first round. Skoler’s 71 marks her third round under par this season.
Jaclyn LaHa carded 5-over 77 in the opening round and sits in 34th place while Chloe Schiavone and Megan Propeck each shot 6-over 78 in 45th place on the individual leaderboard.
The teams will close competition with the final 36 holes set to be played tomorrow (March 29).
Team Standings
|Pos.
|Team
|To Par
|RD1
|Total
|1
|North Carolina
|+6
|294
|294
|2
|Wisconsin
|+7
|295
|295
|3
|Georgia
|+11
|299
|299
|4
|Florida
|+12
|300
|300
|4
|Duke
|+12
|300
|300
|6
|Eastern Michigan
|+15
|303
|303
|7
|Virginia
|+16
|304
|304
|8
|Cincinnati
|+17
|305
|305
|9
|Xavier
|+18
|306
|306
|10
|Chattanooga
|+19
|307
|307
|11
|USF
|+20
|308
|308
|12
|Colorado St.
|+21
|309
|309
|13
|Michigan
|+23
|311
|311
|14
|Campbell
|+25
|313
|313
|15
|Old Dominion
|+28
|316
|316
Individual Standings
|Pos.
|Player
|To Par
|RD1
|Total
|5
|Rebecca Skoler
|-1
|71
|71
|34
|Jaclyn LaHa
|+5
|77
|77
|45
|Chloe Schiavone
|+6
|78
|78
|45
|Megan Propeck
|+6
|78
|78
|73
|Kennedy Swedick
|+9
|81
|81
|73
|Kiera Bartholomew*
|+9
|81
|81
*Competing as an individual