Woolfolk, Five-Run Sixth Lifts Virginia Over No. 20 Stanford

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team (13-11, 4-6 ACC) outlasted the No. 20 Stanford Cardinal (16-7, 5-5 ACC) in an 11-8 contest at Disharoon Park on Thursday night (March 27).

UVA starting pitcher Jay Woolfolk picked up the win in the series opener for the Cavaliers. After surrendering a trio of runs in the second inning, the senior only allowed four Stanford base runners over his final four innings while fanning five total Cardinal batters.

Virginia’s offense totaled 13 hits on Thursday, led by 2-for-4 performances from Aidan Teel, Eric Becker and Henry Ford. The Cavalier trio each drove in a run and scored at least once.