Hylton’s Homer Lifts No. 22 Virginia To 6-4 Win At Notre Dame

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Jade Hylton’s home run in the 10th inning was the difference on Sunday (March 30) as No. 22 Virginia (25-10, 7-5 ACC) defeated Notre Dame (16-20, 4-8 ACC) by a score of 6-4 at Melissa Cook Stadium.

After tying the game at 1-1 in the sixth inning, the Cavaliers scored five runs across the eighth, ninth and 10th innings on the way to the win.

The Hoos take the win in 10! Bigham fans 8 in relief and the Hoos score five runs in extras to take the series finale!#GoHoos | #HoosNext pic.twitter.com/miGKb38xtJ — Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) March 30, 2025

HOW IT HAPPENED

Notre Dame got on the board in the second inning with a solo home run to center field from Rachel Allen.

Virginia tied the game with a single up the middle from Sarah Coon in the sixth. Kelly Ayer, who reached on a leadoff double to left, scored on the two-out ball driven back up the middle by Coon to make it 1-1.

The Cavaliers took the lead in the eighth with a solo home run from Macee Eaton, but Notre Dame answered with a solo shot from Addison Amaral in the bottom of the eighth.

The ninth saw the Hoos take a two-run lead with an RBI single through the right side from Ayer and a single through the right side from Macee Eaton for a 4-2 advantage heading into the bottom of the ninth. The Irish again had an answer, coming up with a single to center field with the bases loaded. The tying run was called out at the plate on the throw home from center field, but review overturned the play with a call of obstruction and put the game at 4-4.

Jade Hylton hit a two-out, two-run home run in the top of the 10th to put Virginia on top for the second third time. The shot to straight center scored Kassidy Hudson who drew a two-out walk in the previous at bat. Virginia retired the Irish side in order in the home half to secure the win.

Eden Bigham (8-5) picked up the win in relief, working 8.1 innings and striking out eight. She allowed three runs on eight hits with one walk in her time in the circle.

Shannon Becker (3-2) took the loss in relief, working the final 1.2 innings. She allowed two runs on two hits with two walks and a strikeout.

NOTING THE HOOS

• Kelly Ayer is now 10th in career steals at UVA with her stolen base in the third inning with 43 for her career.

• Macee Eaton’s two RBI took her out to 45 RBI on the season and her home run was here ninth of the year.

• Jade Hylton’s home run in the 10th was her eighth of the season and she now has 28 RBI on the season.

• Eden Bigham’s 8.1 innings of relief work was a career long in a relief outing for the junior right-hander.

FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“It was extremely gritty and tough on both sides. Notre Dame fought hard and we fought hard. It was great to see our continued adjustments at the plate. We had a lot of opportunities over the weekend and today we found a way to get it done. Eden Bigham threw a gem, dug deep and put the team on her back. She gave us a great chance (to come back) and we’re happy for her. It was super competitive. We’ve still got some things to clean up, but we’re trending back up and have to get ready for a home game against Maryland on Tuesday.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia returns to action at home on Tuesday (April 1) when the Cavaliers host Maryland at Palmer Park. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.