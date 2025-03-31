Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Open Search
Men's Squash
. Men's Squash

Six Cavaliers Named to MASC All-Academic Team

UVA Squash Twitter
UVA Squash Instagram
UVA Squash Facebook
Get the UVA Sports App

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Six members of the Virginia men’s squash team earned academic honors from the Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference.

Karim Elbarbary, Evan Hajek, Patrick Keller, Petr Nohel, Nathan Rosenzweig, and JP Tew were named to the MASC All-Academic Team. To be eligible, student-athletes of any class year must maintain a 3.5+ cumulative GPA.

Hajek, Keller, Nohel and Tew were all recognized for at least the second time of their careers. This is the first MASC academic honor for Elbarbary and Rosenzweig.

Related Stories