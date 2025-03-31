Six Cavaliers Named to MASC All-Academic Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Six members of the Virginia men’s squash team earned academic honors from the Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference.

Karim Elbarbary, Evan Hajek, Patrick Keller, Petr Nohel, Nathan Rosenzweig, and JP Tew were named to the MASC All-Academic Team. To be eligible, student-athletes of any class year must maintain a 3.5+ cumulative GPA.

Hajek, Keller, Nohel and Tew were all recognized for at least the second time of their careers. This is the first MASC academic honor for Elbarbary and Rosenzweig.