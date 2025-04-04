Friday's Match Against Georgia Tech Moved Indoors

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s tennis team (14-6, 6-4 ACC) returns home this weekend to square off against a pair of conference opponents. On Friday (April 4), the Cavaliers will face Georgia Tech (12-8, 5-5 ACC) at 3 p.m. The Cavaliers will close out the weekend on Sunday (April 6), taking on No. 25 Clemson (18-5, 6-4 ACC) at noon.
Sunday’s match will be played on the outdoor courts of the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.
Friday’s match will be played on the indoor courts.
Any weather-related changes will be posted here as well as on the @uvamenstennis social media accounts.
MATCH INFORMATION
- Live streaming and live stats are available
- Friday’s match will be included in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX
- On Friday, the 2015 National Championship team will be honored in between singles and doubles
- Admission is free
CAVALIER NOTES
- Virginia dipped to No. 6 in the latest ITA Team Rankings
- The Cavaliers are on a three-match win streak
- Virginia won both of its matches last weekend on the road, defeating Notre Dame and Louisville
- Freshman Roy Horovitz won the clincher for the Cavaliers against the Irish last Friday (March 28) on court four, defeating Peter Nad 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 to seal a 4-3 win
- Sophomore Dylan Dietrich leads the team in singles this year with a 17-7 record. He is 11-4 in dual matches and 5-2 in conference play. He is ranked No. 23 in the ITA Singles Rankings
- Freshman Rafael Jódar has a 14-1 overall record this season. His only loss of the year came in the season opener against South Carolina on January 16
- Jódar has a perfect 10-0 record playing on the top singles court and is 7-0 in conference play. Jódar moved up to a career-high No. 8 in the singles rankings
- UVA is 15-3 on the top singles court this season
- Junior Mans Dahlberg is second on the team in singles wins this year with 15
- Freshman Jangjun Kim has won his last three matches and is 11-4 on the season
- Dietrich and Dahlberg lead the team in doubles wins on the year with ten. The pair are ranked No. 35 in the ITA Doubles Rankings
- Grad student James Hopper and freshman Keegan Rice are second on the team in doubles wins with eight. They are ranked No. 42 in doubles
OPPONENT NOTES
- Clemson leads the all-time series 42-34
- Virginia has won the last 22 meetings with the Tigers. Clemson’s last victory over UVA came in 2003
- The Tigers are ranked No. 25 in the ITA Team Rankings
- The Cavaliers are 43-12 all-time against Georgia Tech, winning the last 24 matches. The Yellow Jackets last defeated Virginia in 2002
- Georgia Tech is ranked No. 46 in the ITA Team Rankings
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers will return home for Senior Day on Friday (April 11), taking on Virginia Tech at 4 p.m.