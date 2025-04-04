Friday's Match Against Georgia Tech Moved Indoors

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s tennis team (14-6, 6-4 ACC) returns home this weekend to square off against a pair of conference opponents. On Friday (April 4), the Cavaliers will face Georgia Tech (12-8, 5-5 ACC) at 3 p.m. The Cavaliers will close out the weekend on Sunday (April 6), taking on No. 25 Clemson (18-5, 6-4 ACC) at noon.

Sunday’s match will be played on the outdoor courts of the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

Friday’s match will be played on the indoor courts.

Any weather-related changes will be posted here as well as on the @uvamenstennis social media accounts.

MATCH INFORMATION

Live streaming and live stats are available

Friday’s match will be included in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX

On Friday, the 2015 National Championship team will be honored in between singles and doubles

Admission is free

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia dipped to No. 6 in the latest ITA Team Rankings

The Cavaliers are on a three-match win streak

Virginia won both of its matches last weekend on the road, defeating Notre Dame and Louisville

Freshman Roy Horovitz won the clincher for the Cavaliers against the Irish last Friday (March 28) on court four, defeating Peter Nad 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 to seal a 4-3 win

Sophomore Dylan Dietrich leads the team in singles this year with a 17-7 record. He is 11-4 in dual matches and 5-2 in conference play. He is ranked No. 23 in the ITA Singles Rankings

Freshman Rafael Jódar has a 14-1 overall record this season. His only loss of the year came in the season opener against South Carolina on January 16

Jódar has a perfect 10-0 record playing on the top singles court and is 7-0 in conference play. Jódar moved up to a career-high No. 8 in the singles rankings

UVA is 15-3 on the top singles court this season

Junior Mans Dahlberg is second on the team in singles wins this year with 15

Freshman Jangjun Kim has won his last three matches and is 11-4 on the season

Dietrich and Dahlberg lead the team in doubles wins on the year with ten. The pair are ranked No. 35 in the ITA Doubles Rankings

Grad student James Hopper and freshman Keegan Rice are second on the team in doubles wins with eight. They are ranked No. 42 in doubles

OPPONENT NOTES

Clemson leads the all-time series 42-34

Virginia has won the last 22 meetings with the Tigers. Clemson’s last victory over UVA came in 2003

The Tigers are ranked No. 25 in the ITA Team Rankings

The Cavaliers are 43-12 all-time against Georgia Tech, winning the last 24 matches. The Yellow Jackets last defeated Virginia in 2002

Georgia Tech is ranked No. 46 in the ITA Team Rankings

