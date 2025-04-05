No. 9 Virginia Hosts Louisville on Senior Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 9 Virginia women’s lacrosse team (8-4, 3-3 ACC) is set to host Louisville (6-7, 1-5 ACC) on Saturday, April 5 at noon at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

FAN INFO

The game will stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network

Live stats are available

The first 500 fans receive a free bucket hat

Tickets are available here

SENIOR DAY

Fourth-years Abby Jansen, Maureen Duffy, Abby Manalang, Payton Meister, Kate Miller and Morgan Koenke will be honored in a pregame ceremony at 11:45 a.m.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia moved back into the top 10 of the IWLCA rankings this week, coming in at No. 9. UVA has won four of its last five games

The Cavaliers are looking for their third-straight home victory

Sophomore midfielder Kate Galica leads the ACC and is ranked eighth in the nation in draw controls per game at 9.58. She has had double-digit draw controls in 8 of 12 games this season

Galica had her fifth hat trick of the year on Saturday at Syracuse and follwed that with four goals on Wednesday at VCU. She has four hat tricks in the last five games

Sophomore attacker Madison Alaimo ranks 3rd in the ACC and 10th in the nation in assists per game. She ranks seventh in the ACC in points per game (4.25)

Sophomore attacker Jenna DiNardo ranks 9th in the ACC in points per game (3.83) and 11th in goals per game (2.67)

Freshman Alex Reilly and Payton Sfreddo have each scored at least one goal in each of the last four games

Sophomore Addi Foster is the only Cavalier to have contributed points in every game this season. Foster also has four hat tricks in the last five games

Virginia is 10-0 all time against Louisville

ON THE HORIZON



Virginia faces two top-10 teams next week, taking on No. 7 Maryland on Wednesday, April 9 in a neutral-site game at Notre Dame Preparatory School in Towson, Maryland

UVA closes the week playing at No. 1 Boston College on Saturday, April 12 at 12 pm in a game that will be televised nationally on ESPNU

Virginia has one regular-season home game remaining. The Cavaliers host Virginia Tech on Wednesday, April 16 at 7 pm for the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

TICKET INFORMATION

Single-game tickets purchased in advance are $8 for general admission and $14 for reserved seats. On game day, general admission tickets are $10 while reserved seats are $18.

General admission season tickets are still available for $40.

How to Purchase

Tickets can be purchased by going online to UVATix.com or by calling the ticket office at 434-924-8821. Current full-time university faculty/staff are eligible for a 20 percent discount on season tickets and should call the ticket office to order.

Fans are encouraged to purchase in advance to save time and money. Tickets purchased online and at the box office starting one hour to the game are sold at the game day price.

Group Tickets