2025 National Signing Day Central

Welcome to your home for the 2024-25 signing class for Virginia football. The newest Cavaliers are introduced here and you can find all your information on the latest class below. View the signing day class roster (updated in real-time).

2025 National Signing Day Show

TRANSFER CLASS RANKINGS 

20

Rivals.com

23

247Sports

35  

On3Sports

As of Feb. 5

TRANSFERS

NamePos.Ht.Wt.HometownHigh SchoolPrevious School
Fisher CamacDE6-7250Gilbert, Ariz.HighlandUNLV
Jahmal EdrineWR6-3215Fort Lauderdale, Fla.Fort LauderdalePurdue/FAU
Jacob HolmesDL6-3300Phoenix, Ariz.ChandlerFresno State
Daniel KaelinQB6-3220Elkhorn, Neb.Bellevue WestNebraska
Maddox MarcellusLB6-3225Miami, Fla. Monsignor Edward PaceEastern Kentucky
Mitchell MeltonDE6-4261Silver Spring, Md.Good CounselOhio State
Monroe MillsOL6-7315Columbia, Mo.Father ToltonOklahoma State/Texas Tech/Louisville
Cazeem MooreDE6-5255Vanceboro, N.C.West CravenElon
Chandler MorrisQB6-0191Highland Park, TexasHighland ParkOklahoma/TCU/North Texas
Devin NealS5-11202Lexington, Ky.Frederick DouglassBaylor/Louisville
Hunter OsborneDL6-3295Trussville, Ala.Hewitt-TrussvilleAlabama
Ja'son PrevardDB6-3185Atlantic City, N.J.St. Joseph AcademyMorgan State
Bryce RobinsonLS6-6205Winston, Ga.AlexanderKennesaw State/Valdosta State
Jordan RobinsonDB6-4210Columbia, S.C.WesetwoodCincinnati/Kentucky/Livingstone
Cam RossWR5-10181Newark, Del.St. John's CollegeUConn/James Madison
J'Mari TaylorRB5-11200Charlotte, N.C.West MecklenburgNorth Carolina Central
Jayden ThomasWR6-2218Paulding County, Ga.Pace AcademyNotre Dame
Kevin Wigenton IIOL6-5330Colts Neck, N.J.The Hun SchoolMichigan State/Illinois
Brady WilsonOL6-2300Spanish Fort, Ala.Spanish FortUAB
Tyshawn WyattOL6-4318Richmond, Va.HenricoJames Madison

Meet the Transfers

Jordan Robinson
Jordan Robinson
DB

6-4 / 210 / Graduate Student

Columbia, S.C. / Wesetwood / Cincinnati/Kentucky/Livingstone / @jayyrob__

3 J'Mari Taylor 3
J'Mari Taylor
RB

5-9 / 204 / Graduate Student

Charlotte, N.C. / West Mecklenburg / North Carolina Central / @_jtmoney4

4 Chandler Morris 4
Chandler Morris
QB

6-0 / 192 / Graduate Student

Highland Park, Texas / Highland Park / Oklahoma/TCU/North Texas / @Chandleram4 / @chandlermorris4

6 Cazeem Moore 6
Cazeem Moore
DE

6-4 / 252 / Senior

Vanceboro, N.C. / West Craven / Elon / @cazeemmoore / @CazeemMoore

6 Cam Ross 6
Cam Ross
WR

5-10 / 186 / Graduate Student

Newark, Del. / St. John's College / UConn/James Madison / @camross07 / @_camross7

7 Jahmal Edrine 7
Jahmal Edrine
WR

6-3 / 221 / Senior

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / Fort Lauderdale / FAU/Purdue / @jahmallll / @EdrineJahmal

10 Daniel Kaelin 10
Daniel Kaelin
QB

6-3 / 218 / Sophomore

Elkhorn, Neb. / Bellevue West / Nebraska / @DanielKaelin5 / @danny.kaelin

10 Ja'Son Prevard 10
Ja'Son Prevard
DB

6-2 / 199 / Junior

Atlantic City, N.J. / East Coast Prep / Morgan State / @PrevardJa / @jayprevard

11 Maddox Marcellus 11
Maddox Marcellus
LB

6-2 / 228 / Junior

Miami, Fla. / Monsignor Edward Pace / Eastern Kentucky / @MaddoxMarcellu3 / @maddoxmarcellus_

14 Fisher Camac 14
Fisher Camac
DE

6-7 / 248 / Senior

Gilbert, Ariz. / Highland / UNLV / @fishercamac / @fishercamac

15 Hunter Osborne 15
Hunter Osborne
DL

6-4 / 301 / Junior

Trussville, Ala. / Hewitt-Trussville / Alabama / @hunterrosborne / @hunterrosborne

17 Mitchell Melton 17
Mitchell Melton
DE

6-4 / 256 / Graduate Student

Silver Spring, Md. / Good Counsel / Ohio State / @m17m__ / @meltmitch

23 Jacob Holmes 23
Jacob Holmes
DL

6-2 / 290 / Senior

Phoenix, Ariz. / Chandler HS / Fresno State / @Jacobholmes33 / @new23era

27 Devin Neal 27
Devin Neal
S

6-0 / 214 / Graduate Student

Lexington, Ky. / Frederick Douglass / Baylor/Louisville / @DevinNealjr1 / @its_dev.jr

56 Tyshawn Wyatt 56
Tyshawn Wyatt
OL

6-4 / 308 / Graduate Student

Richmond, Va. / Henrico / James Madison / @TyshawnWyatt / @t.wyatt52

69 Bryce Robinson 69
Bryce Robinson
LS

6-7 / 265 / Graduate Student

Winston, Ga. / Alexander / Kennesaw State/Valdosta State / @brob_10 / @crazyb

71 Monroe Mills 71
Monroe Mills
OL

6-7 / 320 / Graduate Student

Columbia, Mo. / Father Tolton / Oklahoma State/Texas Tech/Louisville / @RoeMillsfootbal / @roemills21

76 Brady Wilson 76
Brady Wilson
OL

6-2 / 298 / Graduate Student

Spanish Fort, Ala. / Spanish Fort / UAB / @bradywilson72 / @bradywilsonOL

78 Kevin Wigenton II 78
Kevin Wigenton II
OL

6-5 / 335 / Graduate Student

Colts Neck, N.J. / The Hun School / Michigan State/Illinois / @KevinWigenton71 / @kevinwigenton

85 Jayden Thomas 85
Jayden Thomas

Graduate Student

Paulding County, Ga. / Pace Academy / Notre Dame / @jgpt333 / @jayden1t

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES

NamePos.Ht.Wt.HometownHigh School
Josiah Abdullah*WR5-11180Columbus, Ga.Woodward Academy
Jon AdairOL6-5280Franklin, Tenn.Lipscomb Academy
Corey Costner*S6-1190Baltimore, Md.Perry Hall
Xay DavisRB5-10193Richmond, Va.The Collegiate School
Cole GeerQB6-1205Griswold, Conn.Deerfield Academy
Jim Harris Jr.*OL6-4285Muskegon, Mich.Muskegon
Sichan John*DT6-2292Lawrenceville, Ga.Hebron Christian Academy
Bjorn JurgensenQB6-3195Orlando, Fla.Bishop Moore Catholic
Dillon Newton-Short*WR6-1205Matoaca, Va.Matoaca
Josiah PersingerDB5-11170Roanoke, Va.Salem
Isaiah ReeseLB6-3220Gilford, N.H.Phillips Exeter Academy
Grayson ReidOL6-3290Washington, D.C.The Maret School
Isaiah RobinsonWR6-2185Chester, Va.Trinity Episcopal School
Justin RoweLB6-2210Ottawa, OntarioAsheville School
CJ SpenceCB5-10180Chesapeake, Va.Kempsville
Willem ThurberTE6-5235Brattleboro, Vt.Deerfield Academy
Evan WardDE6-5220Peachtree City, Ga.McIntosh
Montino WilliamsS6-2187Chesterfield, Va.Matoaca
Justin Zames*TE6-4235Tampa, Fla.Berkeley Prep

Meet the High School Signees

8 Bjorn Jurgensen 8
Bjorn Jurgensen
QB

6-3 / 195

Orlando, Fla. / Bishop Moore Catholic / @Jurgensen17 / @bjorn_jurgensen12

15 Dillon Newton-Short 15
Dillon Newton-Short
WR

6-0 / 210

Matoaca, Va. / Matoaca / @dillzcluch / @dillzclutch

16 Cole Geer 16
Cole Geer
QB

6-1 / 205

Griswold, Conn. / Deerfield Academy / @ColeGeer6 / @colegeer_

18 Josiah Abdullah 18
Josiah Abdullah
WR

5-10 / 186

Columbus, Ga. / Woodward Academy / @13reasonz_ / @13reasonz.__

18 Corey Costner 18
Corey Costner
S

6-1 / 201

Baltimore, Md. / Perry Hall / @corey_c11 / @coreycostnerr

20 Isaiah Reese 20
Isaiah Reese
LB

6-3 / 220

Gilford, N.H. / Phillips Exeter Academy / @isaiahreese211 / @isaiahrees3

22 Josiah Persinger 22
Josiah Persinger
CB

5-11 / 170 / Freshman

Roanoke, Va. / Salem / @Btwsiah / @Btw_siah

25 Xay Davis 25
Xay Davis
RB

5-10 / 193

Richmond, Va. / The Collegiate School / @XayDavis / @Xay2turnt

29 CJ Spence 29
CJ Spence

6-4 / 190

Chesapeake, Va. / Kempsville / @Goated_cj / @GOATED_CJ

31 Montino Williams 31
Montino Williams

6-2 / 187

Chesterfield, Va. / Matoaca / @ti_n0 / @Tino12__

36 Justin Rowe 36
Justin Rowe
LB

6-2 / 210

Ottawa, Ontario / Asheville School (N.C.) / @Rowejustin / @justinrowe09

44 Evan Ward 44
Evan Ward
DE

6-5 / 220

Peachtree City, Ga. / McIntosh / @mr.evanward / @mr_evanward

51 Sichan John 51
Sichan John
DT

6-3 / 322

Lawrenceville, Ga. / Hebron Christian Academy / @sichanjohn9 / @sichanr_

51 Grayson Reid 51
Grayson Reid
OL

6-3 / 290

Washington, D.C. / The Maret School / @GraysonReid71 / @4kgrayson

55 Jim Harris Jr. 55
Jim Harris Jr.
OL

6-5 / 294

Muskegon, Mich. / Muskegon / @kickdoejim / @JimHarris74

79 Jon Adair 79
Jon Adair
OL

6-5 / 280

Franklin, Tenn. / Lipscomb Academy / @Jon_adair06 / @Jon_adair06

83 Willem Thurber 83
Willem Thurber
TE

6-5 / 235

Brattleboro, Vt. / Deerfield Academy / @Willem_thurber / @Willem_thurber

84 Isaiah Robinson 84
Isaiah Robinson
WR

6-2 / 185

Chester, Va. / Trinity Episcopal School / @Isaiahdrob / @isaiahdrob_

87 Justin Zames 87
Justin Zames
TE

6-4 / 237

Tampa, Fla. / Berkeley Prep / @justin_zames88 / @justinzames88

Dec. 4, 2024 - Signing Day Press Conference: Fralin Family Football Head Coach Tony Elliott

Jeff White: Cavaliers Add First Wave of Reinforcements

