Virginia Welcomes Lafayette for Senior Day Saturday

SENIOR DAY AT KLÖCKNER STADIUM

Virginia head coach Lars Tiffany has historically included all fourth or fifth-year players (where possible) in the starting lineup on past Senior Days.

The following fourth- and fifth-year student-athletes are expected to be recognized (subject to change): Dawson Chitwood, Noah Chizmar, George Fulton, Anthony Ghobriel, Mikie Harmeyer, Will Inderlied, Griffin Kology, Chase MacCartee, Burke McFarlane, Tommy McNeal, Thomas Mencke, Tucker Mullen, Matthew Nunes, Griffin Schutz, Ben Wayer and Max Wooten.

Prior to Saturday’s opening faceoff, Virginia will honor 16 student-athletes and one student manager for Senior Day.

CAVALIERS PARTNER WITH UVA’S GORDIE CENTER

SERIES HISTORY

Additionally, former attackman and PLL star Xander Dickson scored four goals – and dished out four assists – to become the sixth player in UVA history to tally at least 50 goals in a single season. Dickson went on to set the program’s then-single-season record with 61 goals in 2023. Cormier shattered Dickson’s record in 2024.

Also in 2023, Petey LaSalla became the NCAA Division I all-time leader in career faceoff attempts after surpassing TD Ierlan’s previous record of 1,657, which he set in 2021. LaSalla finished his career with 1,781 attempts and holds UVA career records in faceoff wins (1,050) and ground balls (525).

The second and most recent matchup of the series was contested in Easton, Pa., where UVA won 20-11. Despite Virginia leading 8-2 at the half, Lafayette had outshot the Cavaliers, 23-20. UVA goaltender Matthew Nunes made nine of his 13 total saves in the first 30 minutes.

Also in the 2022 contest, backup goalie Miles Thompson played the entire game in net for Senior Day and earned his first career win after making 13 saves. Offensively, Payton Cormier tallied a game-high five goals and Regan Quinn scored a career-high four goals.

In the 2022 regular-season meeting, former UVA attackman and current PLL star Matt Moore moved to No. 1 on UVA’s career points list. With two goals and six assists, Moore shattered 2011 Tewaaraton Award winner Steele Stanwick’s previous program record of 269 points. Connor Shellenberger then broke Moore’s record in 2024.

Virginia leads the series with Lafayette, 2-0, which includes the inaugural matchup, a 20-10 win in 2022 on Senior Day at Klöckner Stadium.

SCOUTING THE LEOPARDS

Lafayette has won five of its last six games, including its most recent contest, an 11-9 triumph over then-No. 15 Boston University last Saturday (April 12).

The Leopards are 4-3 in Patriot League action with one more conference game remaining, and their four wins in league play are a program single-single season record.

Lafayette is 6-1 at home, but only 2-3 in true road games this season.

UVA and Lafayette share one common opponent from each other’s schedules, Colgate. The Cavaliers defeated the Raiders 19-9 in UVA’s season opener, while the Leopards fell, 19-14.

The Leopards are led by Patrick Myers, who is in his seventh season as head coach. Myers graduated from Ohio State in 2003, where his brother, Nick, is currently head coach.

Lafayette has one of the nation’s top attackmen in Riley Sullivan, who leads the country in assists (3.36/gm) and is second in points (5.91/gm). Sullivan has recorded multiple points in all but one game this season, including against Colgate when he had five goals and seven assists.

Sullivan and Cornell’s CJ Kirst, who is arguably the nation’s top candidate for the Tewaaraton Award, are the only two Division I players to record at least 12 points in a game this season.

As a team, the Leopards are third nationally in opponent clear percentage (.729) and shot percentage (.336), and 13th in clearing (.880). All three marks lead the Patriot League.