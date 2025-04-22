Rifaterra Earns ACC Field Athlete of the Week Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (April 22) that Celia Rifaterra of the Virginia men’s and women’s track and field team earned ACC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors for her performance at the 2025 Virginia Challenge.

Starting the outdoor season strong, Celia Rifaterra has not lost a competition this outdoor season as she recorded event wins at the Raleigh Relays and the Virginia High Performance. She added another ACC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week accolade to her resume for her performance this past weekend at the Virginia Challenge. Rifaterra won the women’s high jump invitational clearing a season best and equaling her personal best of 1.84m/6-0.5. The junior broke the meet record which previously stood at 1.83m/6-0 by Moria Cronin of Virginia in 2013 and matched by Madeline Fagan of Georgia in 2017.

𝑨 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒐𝒇 𝒃𝒆𝒂𝒖𝒕𝒚 #GoHoos

Her mark in the high jump currently ranks first in the ACC and eighth in the NCAA this season. Not only leading the conference this season, but Rifaterra also sits atop the NCAA East Region as the only athlete to clear 1.84m.

Setting a high bar 👏 Celia Rifaterra earns @theACC 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗙𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱 𝗔𝘁𝗵𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 honors after winning the women's high jump invite clearing a meet record 1.84m at the Virginia Challenge!

#GoHoos

This marks the fourth time this season that an athlete from Virginia has been named ACC Athlete of the Week as she joins Maya Rollins, Margot Appleton, Gary Martin, Jeremiah Nubbe, Mark Cyr and Alex Sherman.