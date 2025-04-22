Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Track & Field
. Track & Field

Rifaterra Earns ACC Field Athlete of the Week Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (April 22) that Celia Rifaterra of the Virginia men’s and women’s track and field team earned ACC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors for her performance at the 2025 Virginia Challenge.

Starting the outdoor season strong, Celia Rifaterra has not lost a competition this outdoor season as she recorded event wins at the Raleigh Relays and the Virginia High Performance. She added another ACC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week accolade to her resume for her performance this past weekend at the Virginia Challenge. Rifaterra won the women’s high jump invitational clearing a season best and equaling her personal best of 1.84m/6-0.5. The junior broke the meet record which previously stood at 1.83m/6-0 by Moria Cronin of Virginia in 2013 and matched by Madeline Fagan of Georgia in 2017.

Her mark in the high jump currently ranks first in the ACC and eighth in the NCAA this season. Not only leading the conference this season, but Rifaterra also sits atop the NCAA East Region as the only athlete to clear 1.84m.

This marks the fourth time this season that an athlete from Virginia has been named ACC Athlete of the Week as she joins Maya Rollins, Margot Appleton, Gary Martin, Jeremiah Nubbe, Mark Cyr and Alex Sherman.

Name
Award
Date
Maya Rollins
Women’s Freshman
March 25
Margot Appleton
 Co-Women’s Runner
April 1
Gary Martin
Men’s Runner
April 1
Jeremiah Nubbe
Men’s Field
April 1
Mark Cyr
Men’s Freshman
April 15
Alex Sherman
Men’s Track
April 15
Celia Rifaterra
Women’s Field
April 22

Up Next
The Cavaliers continue the outdoor campaign as the team is set to travel to the Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on Thursday (April 24) through Saturday (April 26) and the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa with competition beginning Wednesday (April 23) and running through Saturday (April 26). The team will return home to host the final home meet of the season at Lannigan Field, the Virginia High Performance, on Sunday, April 27.

