Big Weekend Ahead for Virginia Track & Field

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Virginia No.24 men’s and women’s track and field teams gear up for a packed weekend as the team travels to Philadelphia, Pa. for the Penn Relays at Franklin Field and Des Moines, Iowa for the Drake Relays at Drake Stadium Thursday through Saturday (April 24-26) before returning home to host the Virginia High Performance on Sunday (April 27).
The Penn Relays and Drake Relays will be streamed live on all three days of competition. Links to the live stream and live results can be found below and at Virginiasports.com. Fans can also follow updates posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).
Penn Relays
Thursday-Saturday, April 24-26
Drake Relays
Thursday-Saturday, April 24-26
Virginia High Performance
Sunday, April 27
Hoos in the Rankings
The latest USTFCCCA Track & Field Ranking Index for the 2025 outdoor season were released on Tuesday (April 22) as the men checked in at No. 24 nationally. Additionally, nine individuals rank in the top 25 nationally.
Men
3. Gary Martin – Jr., 1500m, 3:33.71
5. Gary Martin – Jr., 5000m, 13:16.82
6. Jeremiah Nubbe – Jr., Hammer, 73.04m/239-7
19. Ethan Robinson – Sr., Decathlon, 7531 pts
20. Alex Sherman – Sr., 400m Hurdles, 50.51
Women
1. Margot Appleton – Sr., 1500m, 4:05.68
8. Celia Rifaterra – Jr., High Jump, 1.84m/6-0.50
11. Margot Appleton – Sr., 5000m, 15:25.19
17. Lily Hulland – Sr., Triple Jump, 13.19m/43-3.25
21. Estel Valeanu – Sr., Discus, 56.08m/184-0
22. Christiana Ellina – Jr., Javelin, 52.59m/172-6
Up Next:
The Cavaliers will be back in action at home on Sunday (April 27) to host the Virginia High Performance at Lanigan Field. The event will feature a Kids 1/2 lap at 4 p.m. All Virginia track and field meets are certified through World Athletics.