Virginia Opens Final Homestand With VCU, Navy in Midweek Action

/
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team (24-16) returns home to the friendly confines of Disharoon Park on Tuesday (April 29) as the Cavaliers welcome VCU (14-29) before hosting Navy (23-22) on Wednesday (April 30).
HOW TO FOLLOW
Watch: ACC Network (Tuesday) | ACCNX (Wednesday)
Listen: WINA (98.9/1070 AM/WINA)
Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com
Probable Starting Pitchers:
Tuesday – 8 p.m.
VCU: RHP Bryden McCollough (0-0, 11.25 ERA, 8 IP, 12 BB, 10 SO)
Virginia: RHP Bryson Moore (0-0, 3.18 ERA, 11.1 IP, 6 BB, 14 SO)
Wednesday – 4 p.m.
Navy: TBA
Virginia: TBA
MIDWEEK CONCESSION DEALS
- Fans can enjoy discounted hot dogs for every home Tuesday midweek during the 2025 season.
LEADING OFF
- Cavalier shortstop Eric Becker has been named to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List for the nation’s best shortstop. Becker currently leads the Cavaliers in batting average (.364), doubles (18), runs scored (45), RBIs (40) and total bases (100). slugging percentage (.617) and on-base percentage (.444). The shortstop is one of four Cavaliers to start all 37 games for Virginia this season.
- Virginia is coming off a series win over then-No. 24 Georgia Tech in which the Cavaliers hit a season-high eight home runs throughout the three-game set.
- March 29’s win over Stanford was coach Brian O’Connor’s 900th career victory. With the win, O’Connor became the 15th active head coach in Division I with 900 career wins.
- Entering the midweek, 14 of UVA’s 22 wins on the season are of the comeback variety, including the series-opening 12-9 victory over Georgia Tech on Friday.
- In the 22 games played at Disharoon Park this season, Virginia holds a record of 14-8.
- UVA is 14-5 on the season when junior Aidan Teel is batting leadoff for the Cavaliers.
- Since the start of the Stanford series on March 27, the Cavaliers are 12-5 overall with an 8-2 record at home and are averaging 9.3 runs per game over the 17-game stretch.
- A total of 10 former Hoos found themselves on MLB Opening Day rosters, which ranks second in the country only behind Vanderbilt (11).
AGAINST THE RAMS & MIDSHIPMEN
- Tuesday will be the 76th meeting between Virginia and VCU, whose two fields are separated by 73 miles of I-64. The Cavaliers lead the all-time series 50-25.
- The Cavaliers run-ruled the Rams on April 8 behind five shutout innings from Bradley Hodges and a 3-for-4, four RBI night from Eric Becker.
- In a series that dates back to 1889, Virginia and Navy have met 29 previous times on the baseball diamond. The Cavaliers lead the all-time series 19-10 and are riding a nine-game win streak that dates back to 2001.
RANKING THE HOOS
- Entering the midweek, UVA’s arms ranked 29th nationally and fifth in the ACC with an average of 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Along with the strikeouts, Virginia has turned 34 double plays on the year, which ranks fourth in the ACC. As a team, UVA is batting .307, good enough for 35th nationally and fifth in the league.
ON THE MOUND
- Bryson Moore is slated to make his return to the mound on Tuesday for the Cavaliers.
- Tuesday’s start will be Moore’s first appearance for Virginia since starting against Dartmouth on March 2.
- Overall, the sophomore is 0-0 in 2025 with a 3.18 ERA in 11.1 innings pitched with 14 strikeouts.
- In his first start of the season, Moore did not surrender a hit over his first five innings of work and struck out a career-high six batters on February 16 against Villanova in Puerto Rico.
- A week later at the Round Rock Classic, the righthander fanned six Minnesota Golden Gophers over five innings on February 22.
PLAYER NOTABLES
- Henry Ford ranks 13th in ACC with a batting average of .355. The sophomore is also averaging 1.48 hits per game to rank seventh in the league and 78th nationally.
- Aidan Teel’s 14 doubles rank the junior with the 10th-most two-baggers in the league.
- Elsewhere in the lineup, Henry Godbout and James Nunnallee are proving to be two of the hardest outs in the conference. Nunnallee has a strikeout rate of 11.7 to rank first in the ACC, while Godbout enters the midweek with a K rate of 11.5 to place him second in the league.
- Along with the likes of Ford and Teel, Eric Becker ranks among the league’s best when it comes to batting. The sophomore ranks second in the league with 18 doubles, 10th with 59 hits and 10th with a .364 batting average.