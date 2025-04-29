First Pitch For Virginia/Navy Moved to 3 PM

Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – First pitch for Wednesday’s midweek contest (April 30) against Navy at Disharoon Park has been moved up to 3 p.m. due to inclement weather in the forecast. The game was originally scheduled for a 4 p.m. first pitch.

TEXT ALERTS

To receive text alerts regarding any UVA baseball home schedule changes text “Baseball” to 434-290-0712 or sign up here: https://www.jotform.com/form/232574237515154. Standard message and data rates may apply.

Ticket Information

Original tickets for Wednesday’s game against Navy are valid for the new time. Fans that cannot make the game because of the time change can contact the ticket office at uvatickets@virginia.edu or 434-924-8821 prior to 3 p.m. tomorrow to exchange tickets for a future game based on availability. Ticket exchanges will not be provided after a rescheduled game has been completed.

