Meagan Best and Lina Tammam Named CSA All-Americans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s squash graduate student Meagan Best and junior Lina Tammam were named All-Americans in honors announced by the College Squash Association.

Best was named to the first-team, while Tammam earned second-team honors.

This is the fourth career All-America honor for Best. She is the only player in program history to be named a first-team All-American. Best played at the top of the ladder for the Cavaliers this season, reaching the quarterfinals in the Ramsay Cup A-Bracket at the CSA National Individual Championships.

Tammam finished tied with Clare Minnis for the most wins on the team this season, boasting a 13-3 record playing at two. She made her second appearance in the A-Bracket of the CSA Individual National Championships. She ended her season on a four-match win streak.

This is the second CSA All-America honor for Tammam. She was also named to the second-team last year.