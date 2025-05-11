5-Seed Virginia Hosts Duke on Sunday in NCAA Second Round

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The fifth-seeded Virginia women’s lacrosse team (12-6) hosts Duke (13-5) in a second round game of the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship on Sunday (May 11) at 1 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

HOW TO WATCH

All three games of the Charlottesville Regional will be streamed live on ESPN+ (subscription required)

Links for the live stats and live stream are available on VirginiaSports.com

TICKET & PARKING INFORMATION

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $15 for reserved seating, and student tickets are $5. Fans may purchase tickets in advance via UVAtix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics ticket office (434-924-8821). Fans may also purchase tickets at the Klöckner Stadium box office starting one hour prior to the event.

Free parking is available in the John Paul Jones South and West Lots

VIRGINIA NOTES

Virginia and Duke are facing one another for the second time this season at Klöckner Stadium

In the regular-season meeting, the Cavaliers trailed by as many as seven points in the first half and were down 9-4 at halftime, but outscored the Blue Devils 10-1 in the third quarter to take a 14-10 lead into the final period of play, holding on for the 16-11 victory

The Cavaliers defeated LIU 20-6 on Friday night to advance to the second round. Duke defeated James Madison 17-10

Virginia is the No. 5 national seed in the tournament and the top seed in the Charlottesville regional. Duke is the No. 3 seed in the regional

Virginia is No. 7 in the latest IWLCA rankings. Duke is No. 15

VIRGINIA IN THE NCAA WOMEN’S LACROSSE CHAMPIONSHIP