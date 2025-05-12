Play Suspended in Round One of Reno Regional

RENO, Nev. – High winds caused the first round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Reno Regional to be delayed for most of the day before play started a little after 7 p.m. ET. Most of the field was able to complete seven holes before play was officially suspended at 9:13 p.m. ET.

Round one will resume on Tuesday morning followed immediately by round two.

Virginia is tied for third place at 5-over with BYU, Duke and Texas while trailing leaders Mississippi State and San Diego at 3-over.

Senior Paul Chang is off to a hot start and is 2-under through seven holes. Beginning on hole two, Chang eagled the fifth hole and went on to birdie No. 6 and No. 7 before play was suspended. Chang is one of six players in a field of 75 that are under par in the early going.