Chang Leads at Reno Regional, Virginia Sits in Second

RENO, Nev. – More turbulent weather wreaked havoc on the NCAA Reno Men’s Golf Regional but didn’t affect the on-course performance of Virginia. The Cavaliers sits in second place at 4-under with second round play suspended due to darkness.

All teams were scheduled to finish their first rounds beginning at 8:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday but an unexpected snowstorm in the Reno area delayed action until the early afternoon. After round one was completed, teams went right back out on the course to attempt to finish their second rounds. The shotgun start allowed the five UVA competitors to get through 14 holes before darkness hit.

After shooting a 5-under, 286, Virginia held a five-stroke lead after the first round was officially completed. Senior Paul Chang fired a 68 in the first round and jumped out to the individual lead after 18 holes. Chang maintains the overall lead and is 6-under for the tournament and through 15 holes in his second round.

BYU has taken a one-stroke edge on UVA on the team leaderboard thanks to an 8-under team performance through 13 holes in round two.

The Cavaliers have three players in the top 20, led by Chang. Junior Ben James joined Chang as one of 14 individuals under par for the tournament. James shot an opening round 71 and is 1-under through 14 holes, good enough for sixth place.

Bryan Lee is currently tied for 19th and 2-over in the regional. He shot a 76 in the first round and is 2-under with three birdies through 16 holes.

The conclusion of the second round is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.