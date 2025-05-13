Ria Scott named to WGCA National Coach of the Year Watchlist

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia head women’s golf coach Ria Scott has been named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association’s watch list for the 2024-25 Division I Jackie Steinmann WGCA National Coach of the Year presented by Golf Pride. The award will be announced after the upcoming NCAA Championships.

Recognized as the highest annual coaching honor in women’s collegiate golf, the Jackie Steinmann WGCA National Coach of the Year Presented by Golf Pride is awarded annually to the top coach in Division I, II III and NAIA women’s golf.

The Cavaliers are ranked No. 10 heading into this week’s NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, Calif. Virginia finished third at the Charlottesville Regional to earn its 15th appearance in the national championships in the 22-year history of the program. UVA is one of 11 teams in the field to be playing in its fourth consecutive NCAA Championships. This year marks the fifth time in Scott’s seven-year tenure that UVA has advanced to the NCAAs. There was no championship held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This year, Scott led the Cavaliers to seven top-five finishes and saw Amanda Sambach capture her fourth consecutive All-ACC selection. Sambach finished as the runner-up at the ACC Championships becoming the first Cavalier to finish in the top three at the ACCs on four occasions as a Cavalier. Sambach also made her fifth appearance at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur finishing 18th.

The Cavaliers are set to begin competition at the NCAA Championships on Friday (May 16) at the Omni LaCosta Resort in Carlsbad Calif. The team will tee off at 1:07 p.m. paired with Northwestern and LSU.