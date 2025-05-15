Hoos Feel Right at Home in Columbia

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — It may not qualify as a second home for the Virginia Cavaliers, but Carolina Softball Stadium in Columbia, S.C., is a venue with which they have more than a little familiarity.

UVA launched its 2022 and ’24 seasons in Columbia, and the Wahoos were back there this February for another season-opening tournament hosted by South Carolina. And so when the NCAA tournament field was revealed Sunday night, nobody at Palmer Park complained about the Hoos’ draw.

Virginia (37-17) is seeded No. 2 in the double-elimination regional that starts Friday in Columbia. South Carolina (40-15) is seeded No. 1, North Florida (45-13) is No. 3, and Elon (33-19) is No. 4.

“I think that was our No. 1 [choice], and we got our No. 1, so we’re pretty excited for that,” senior third baseman Sarah Coon said Wednesday before the Cavaliers bused to Columbia.

“I think a big thing for us is we’re comfortable there,” head coach Joanna Hardin said. “We’ve been there multiple times … so we are familiar with Columbia, we’re familiar with the facility, we’re familiar with just how to get in, how to get out, some of those things that I think when you’re going to a new facility [can be challenging].”

In the regional’s first game, Virginia meets North Florida at 3 p.m., with South Carolina and Elon to follow at 5:30 p.m.

UVA’s first two games this season were against South Carolina at the Gamecock Invitational. In the first, the Hoos led 6-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. In the second, they led 4-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth. In each game, however, the Gamecocks rallied for a walk-off victory.

“We kind of beat ourselves in those,” Virginia catcher Sydney Hartgrove said Wednesday.

“We know we had a lot left in the tank,” Coon said, “and we know we kind of lost those games ourselves. They didn’t really beat us.”

The Hoos would like nothing better than a rematch with South Carolina. They know, however, that can’t afford to overlook the ASUN champion Ospreys and their two-way star, Allison Benning.

“We’ve talked about how North Florida is very good,” Hartgrove said. “They have 45 wins. It takes a lot to win 45 games in a year, I don’t care where you come from.”

Hardin agreed. Any team that wins 45 games is “no joke,” she said. “At this point, everybody that’s playing this weekend has earned the right to play and everybody’s really good and everyone’s going to bring it.”

Benning, a senior, is hitting .409 with 19 home runs this season, and she’s drawn 70 walks. In the circle, she’s 24-5 with a 1.51 earned-run average, and she’s struck out 169 batters in 153 innings.

“We’re going to have to manage Benning,” Hardin said.