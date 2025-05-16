Cavaliers Fall On Friday Night At Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In a game that was delayed nearly three hours due to monsoonal moisture, the Virginia baseball team (31-17, 15-11 ACC) dropped a 5-4 decision to Virginia Tech (30-23, 12-17 ACC) at English Field on Friday (May 16).

UVA reliever Evan Blanco was dealt the loss after allowing a pinch-hit solo home run to Virginia Tech’s David Lewis in the sixth, which proved to be the difference in the contest.

Offensively for the Cavaliers, the duo of Eric Becker and James Nunnallee each collected a pair of hits in the game, while Henry Ford hit his 10th home run of the season to tie for the team lead.