Cavaliers in 13th Place After First Round at NCAA Championships

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The No. 10 Virginia women’s golf team finished the first round of play at the NCAA Championships in 13th place after shooting 6-over 294 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. Amanda Sambach and Megan Propeck each led the team shooting even-par 72.

No. 24 Vanderbilt leads the competition after shooting 6-under 282.

Sambach and Propeck led the way individually in a tie for 27th place. Sambach recorded a total of 16 pars, the second most of any player in the field, along with one birdie and one bogey. Propeck’s first round included 14 pars, a pair of birdies and two bogeys.

Rebecca Skoler and Jaclyn LaHa each shot 3-over 75 in their opening rounds. Kennedy Swedick finished at 5-over 77.

Virginia is making its 15th NCAA Championships appearance in the 22-year history of the program. UVA’s best finishes at the NCAAs were back-to-back fourth-place showings in 2011 and 2012. Last season the Cavaliers were in 28th place after 54 holes and did not advance to the final round of stroke play.

The Cavaliers will tee off from the 10th tee tomorrow starting at 7:47 a.m. pacific time. Virginia will be paired with Northwestern and LSU.

NCAA Championships

Omni La Costa Resort & Spa

Carlsbad, Calif.

Par 72, 6,297 yards

First Round Results

Team Results

Pos. Team RD1 1 Vanderbilt 282 2 Oklahoma State 284 3 Arizona State 288 3 Oregon 288 3 Texas 288 3 Florida 288 7 Kansas State 289 8 Tennessee 291 8 Northwestern 291 10 USC 292 11 LSU 293 11 Stanford 293 13 Virginia 294 13 Michigan State 294 13 Mississippi State 294 16 Georgia Southern 295 16 UCLA 295 16 Ohio State 295 16 Florida State 295 20 Baylor 296 21 Kansas 297 21 Arkansas 297 21 South Carolina 297 24 Ole Miss 301 25 Oklahoma 302 26 Purdue 303 27 Wake Forest 304 28 Iowa State 306 29 CSU Fullerton 308 30 UNLV 310

Individual Leaders

Pos. Team RD1 1 Bailey Davis, Tennessee 67 2 Lauren Kim, Texas 68 2 Catherine Park, USC 68 2 Elsa Svensson, LSU 68

Virginia Results