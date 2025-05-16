Cavaliers in 13th Place After First Round at NCAA Championships

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The No. 10 Virginia women’s golf team finished the first round of play at the NCAA Championships in 13th place after shooting 6-over 294 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. Amanda Sambach and Megan Propeck each led the team shooting even-par 72.
No. 24 Vanderbilt leads the competition after shooting 6-under 282.
Sambach and Propeck led the way individually in a tie for 27th place. Sambach recorded a total of 16 pars, the second most of any player in the field, along with one birdie and one bogey. Propeck’s first round included 14 pars, a pair of birdies and two bogeys.
Rebecca Skoler and Jaclyn LaHa each shot 3-over 75 in their opening rounds. Kennedy Swedick finished at 5-over 77.
Virginia is making its 15th NCAA Championships appearance in the 22-year history of the program. UVA’s best finishes at the NCAAs were back-to-back fourth-place showings in 2011 and 2012. Last season the Cavaliers were in 28th place after 54 holes and did not advance to the final round of stroke play.
The Cavaliers will tee off from the 10th tee tomorrow starting at 7:47 a.m. pacific time. Virginia will be paired with Northwestern and LSU.
NCAA Championships
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa
Carlsbad, Calif.
Par 72, 6,297 yards
First Round Results
Team Results
|Pos.
|Team
|RD1
|1
|Vanderbilt
|282
|2
|Oklahoma State
|284
|3
|Arizona State
|288
|3
|Oregon
|288
|3
|Texas
|288
|3
|Florida
|288
|7
|Kansas State
|289
|8
|Tennessee
|291
|8
|Northwestern
|291
|10
|USC
|292
|11
|LSU
|293
|11
|Stanford
|293
|13
|Virginia
|294
|13
|Michigan State
|294
|13
|Mississippi State
|294
|16
|Georgia Southern
|295
|16
|UCLA
|295
|16
|Ohio State
|295
|16
|Florida State
|295
|20
|Baylor
|296
|21
|Kansas
|297
|21
|Arkansas
|297
|21
|South Carolina
|297
|24
|Ole Miss
|301
|25
|Oklahoma
|302
|26
|Purdue
|303
|27
|Wake Forest
|304
|28
|Iowa State
|306
|29
|CSU Fullerton
|308
|30
|UNLV
|310
Individual Leaders
|Pos.
|Team
|RD1
|1
|Bailey Davis, Tennessee
|67
|2
|Lauren Kim, Texas
|68
|2
|Catherine Park, USC
|68
|2
|Elsa Svensson, LSU
|68
Virginia Results
|Pos
|Player
|RD1
|27
|Amanda Sambach
|72
|27
|Megan Propeck
|72
|78
|Rebecca Skoler
|75
|78
|Jaclyn LaHa
|75
|111
|Kennedy Swedick
|77