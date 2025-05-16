Kate Galica Named First-Team All-American

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s lacrosse sophomore Kate Galica was named to the first team of the 2025 Nike Lacrosse Media All-Americans, as announced Friday (May 16) by Inside Lacrosse.

Galica is one of 13 players overall and one of three midfielders to be named to the first team.

Sophomore attacker Madison Alaimo was an honorable mention.

Galica, the first player in program history to be named the ACC Midfielder of the Year, was a Nike Lacrosse Midseason All-American, as announced earlier this year. The All-ACC First Team honoree was among 25 nominees for the 2025 Tewaaraton Award and was named a second-team All-American last week by USA Lacrosse Magazine.

Galica has set both the Virginia single-game and single-season records in draw controls this season. She currently leads the ACC in draws, ranking 11th in the nation at 9.42 per game. Galica is also the Cavaliers’ second-leading scorer with 47 goals this season.

Galica is the first first-team All-American for the Cavaliers since Sammy Mueller earned the honor in 2019.

The Nike Lacrosse All-America teams honored 39 players, with another 46 players listed as honorable mentions.

This is Alaimo’s second All-America honorable mention of the year after earning the same distinction by USA Lacrosse Magazine.