Schilling Wins 10,000m Gold, Davis Wins Hammer Throw Silver and Kelly Breaks Virginia Record on Day 1 of ACC Outdoor Championships

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams completed a thrilling first day of competition at the 2025 ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday (May 15) as Jenny Schilling won gold in the women’s 10,000-meters, Keyandre Davis won the silver medal in the men’s hammer throw and Annika Kelly broke her own school record in the women’s hammer throw at Kentner Stadium on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C. After the first of three days of competition, the Virginia men sit in third place with 11 points and the women sit in fourth place with 16 points.

Gold for Schilling

Jenny Schilling won the women’s 10,000-meter race by eight seconds crossing the line in 33:22.34. For her performance, Schilling garnered first team All-ACC honors.

Schilling stuck with the front pack, running on the shoulder of Notre Dame’s Erin Strezlecki before making her move to the front.

This marks Schilling’s second ACC track & field podium finish, first in the outdoor season as the senior won the bronze medal in the 3000-meters at the 2024 ACC Indoor Championships.

Not far behind Schilling was her teammate, Sophie Atkinson crossing the line in 34:26.38. Atkinson added a point to the board for the Cavaliers finishing in eighth place. Made for this moment 🏆#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/XRMdP4qEYJ — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) May 16, 2025

Silver for Davis

In his first Outdoor ACC Championships, Keyandre Davis secured the silver medal and All-ACC first team accolades in the men’s hammer throw.

On his sixth and final attempt in the competition, Davis threw for new personal-best 67.12m/220-2.

With his mark, Davis moves up to No.5 all-time in program history. He just edged out former Cavalier and 2024 ACC Outdoor silver medalist, Jacob Lemmon.

Not far behind Davis was John Fay in sixth place with his mark of 63.72m/209-1 on his first throw.

With his mark, Fay earned All-ACC accolades for the second year in a row as the senior won bronze in the event a year ago. Bringing home the hardware 🥈😎#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/7rDMH22LJA — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) May 15, 2025

Another School Record for Kelly

In the women’s hammer throw, Annika Kelly finished fourth with her fourth-round mark of 64.81m/212-7.

Throwing for a new personal best, Kelly bettered her Virginia record in the event which previously stood at 64.71m/212-3 from the 2-25 Raleigh Relays.

In eight competitions this season, Kelly has not finished lower than seventh and has recorded a total of four event wins. Our Hammer Queen 👑 Annika Kelly crushed her own school record in the women’s hammer throw ➡️ 64.81m/213-7 !! #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/7NHGhxFkd3 — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) May 15, 2025

Dominance in the 1500

Five Cavaliers booked their ticket to the 1500-meter final including Margot Appleton, Tatum David, Stella Kermes on the women’s side and Will Daley and Gary Martin on the men’s side.

Appleton and David went 1-2 in the fourth and final preliminary heat. The duo crossed the line in 4:16.32 and 4:16.62 to secure automatic qualifying positions.

Freshman Stella Kermes continues to impress as she recorded a new personal-best 4:17.47 to finish seventh overall and earn a time qualifying spot to the final. Her time ranks fifth among freshman in program history.

In the men’s 1500-meters, Gary Martin cruised his way through the line at 3:44.20 to win his heat and automatically qualify to Saturday’s final.

Will Daley ran his way to a new personal best of 3:41.78 to also earn an automatic bid to the final.

The Cavaliers will toe the line with the chance to win an ACC title on Saturday with the women’s race at 5:50 p.m. and the men’s race to follow at 6:00 p.m.

Survive and Advance

The dynamic duo of Alex Sherman and Emily Alexandru punched their ticket to the men’s and women’s 400-meter hurdles final.

A strong senior season continues for Sherman as he recorded the fastest qualifying time among the three preliminary heats. Sherman clocked a new personal-best 50.32 for the automatic bid.

With his time, Sherman moves up to No.2 all-time in program history just behind Steve Delice’s 50.02 from 2010.

In the women’s 400-meter hurdles, Alexandru equaled her personal best of 58.36 to finish sixth overall and earn a time qualifying position to Saturday’s final.

The women’s 400-meter hurdle final is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and just ahead of the men’s 400-meter hurdle final at 7:40 p.m.

In the women’s 200-meter dash, Sarah Akpan ran her way to the final crossing the line in a season best time of 23.51. Akpan’s time was good for sixth overall and to get her through on time.

The women’s 200-meter dash final is scheduled for 7:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Combined Events Update

After the first day of competition, Henry Sullivan sits in 10th place with 3396 points while Ethan Robinson sits right behind him in 12 th place with 3048 points.

place with 3048 points. In the opening event of the multi, Ethan Robinson stormed to a new personal best of 10.67 (+1.3) to finish second in the 100-meters. Sullivan finished 11th clocking 11.08.

The long jump saw personal bests by both Robinson and Sullivan. Robinson leapt out 7.18m/23-6.75 (+1.5) on his third and final jump in the competition to finish in third place. Sullivan’s mark of 6.12m/20-1 was good for 12 th place.

place. In the shot put, Robinson threw for a season-best 12.37m/40-7 to finish nineth while Sullivan’s mark of 11.96m/39-3 was good for 12 th place.

place. Sullivan got another personal best in the high jump clearing 1.77m/5-9.75. His teammate Robinson cleared 1.80m/5-10.75 on his first attempt.

Rounding out the first day of competition, Sullivan clocked 50.34 for a new personal best in the 400-meters.

The duo will be back in action tomorrow for the final five events of the multi including the 110-meter hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1500-meters.



The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions. In men’s and women’s track and field, the points are awarded to the team that finishes highest at the ACC Championships. While two opportunities remain to earn points (track & field and baseball), Virginia has already clinched the title with 13 points to Virginia Tech’s 6.



Up Next:

The ACC Outdoor Championships will resume tomorrow (May 16) beginning with the men’s decathlon 110m hurdles at 11 a.m.