Virginia Advances Four Boats to ACC Grand Finals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 13 Virginia advanced four boats to the Grand Finals during opening day action on Friday (May 16) at the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference Rowing Championship on Lake Hartwell in Clemson, S.C.

Virginia placed second the Third Varsity Eight, Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight and Second Varsity Four. Each boat will race in tomorrow’s Grand Finals. The Cavaliers placed fourth in the Varsity Four and will race in the Petite Final.

“Solid start for everyone,” UVA head coach Wesley Ng said. “Four out of the five crews made the grand final and we have a shot for medals in the Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Four and Third Varsity Eight!”

No. 1 Stanford topped UVA in the Third Varsity Eight (641.253-6:44.304), Varsity Eight (6:08.021-6:15.951) and Second Varsity Eight (6:16.001-6:18.818) in the preliminary heats. No. 9 California defeated Virginia 7:19.830-7:26.263 in heat two of the Second Varsity Four.

Last year, Virginia won the Third Varsity Eight and Second Varsity Four en route to its runner-up finish at the ACC Championship.

On Saturday, May 17, the Petite Final will be held prior to the Grand Final of each event with action set to begin at 8:05 a.m. The order of events includes the Third Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Four, Varsity Four, Second Varsity Eight and Varsity Eight.

Seven ACC teams are ranked in the latest Pocock/CRCA Coaches Poll with No. 1 Stanford, No. 9 California, No. 12 Syracuse, No. 13 Virginia, No. 18 Duke, No. 23 Clemson and No. 25 North Carolina. Virginia. Additionally, Miami and Notre Dame received votes.

ACC Network Extra coverage is available for the finals on Saturday. Fans are permitted to attend the championship and admission is free.

Third Varsity Eight Heat 1

1. Stanford, 641.253, 2. Virginia, 6:44.304, 3. Notre Dame, 6:46.953, 4. SMU, 6:58.513, 5. Clemson, 7:03.300, 6. Louisville, 7:17.364

Varsity Eight Heat 1

1. Stanford, 6:08.021, 2. Virginia, 6:15.951, 3. Duke, 6:24.468 4. North Carolina, 6:29.751, 5. Miami, 6:31.891, 6. Boston College, 6:41.284

Second Varsity Eight Heat 1

1. Stanford, 6:16.001 2. Virginia, 6:18.818, 3. Duke, 6:33.655, 4. North Carolina, 6:41.991, 5. Notre Dame, 6:47.058, 6. Boston College, 7:03.715

Varsity Four Heat 1

1. Stanford, 7:01.856, 2. Duke, 7:14.322, 3. Clemson, 7:17.992, 4. Virginia, 7:24.569, 5. Notre Dame, 7:25.202, 6. Boston College, 7:31.656

Second Varsity Four Heat 2

1. California, 7:19.830, 2. Virginia, 7:26.263, 3. Syracuse, 7:33.650, 4. Clemson, 7:40.673, 5. Boston College, 7:55.256, 6. SMU, 8:08.320

Virginia Lineups

Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Kennedy Housley, 7: Kate McGee, 6: Flynn Greene, 5: Sheila Joyce, 4: Jenna Hajji, 3: Elsa Hartman, 2: Sky Dahl, Bow: Meagan Goldsmith

Second Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Chloe Lee, Stroke: Sophia Coppola, 7: Paige Loh, 6: Sydney Fratamico, 5: Paula Lutz, 4: Teagan Orth, 3: Savanna Fox, 2: Lindsay O’Neil, Bow: Lila Henn

Third Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Sami Goldman, Stroke: Savannah Cogan, 7: Anna Schrieber, 6: Katie Rapaglia, 5: Claire Lingle, 4: Reilly Katz, 3: Ryleigh Katstra, 2: Abby Grace McGowan, Bow: Maggie Warren

Varsity Four: Coxswain: Ashlynn McGinn, Stroke: Alyssa Fikkers, 3: Hannah Hill, 2: Claudia Kerry-Roger; Bow: Helene Dimitrijev

Second Varsity Four: Coxswain: Samara Coakley, Stroke: Emeline Daley, 3: Skylar Gash, 2: Ayla O’Neill; Bow: Riley Richardson

Saturday, May 17 – Finals

Time – Event

8:05 a.m. – III Varsity Eight (Petite Final)

8:15 a.m. – III Varsity Eight (Grand Final)

8:30 a.m. – II Varsity Four (Petite Final)

8:40 a.m. – II Varsity Four (Grand Final)

8:55 a.m. – I Varsity Four (Petite Final)

9:05 a.m. – I Varsity Four (Grand Final)

9:20 a.m. – II Varsity Eight (Petite Final)

9:30 a.m. – II Varsity Eight (Grand Final)

9:45 a.m. – I Varsity Eight (Petite Final)

9:55 a.m. – I Varsity Eight (Grand Final)

10:30 a.m. – Awards Ceremony