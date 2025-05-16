Virginia Drops NCAA Regional Opener To UNF 2-1

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A solo home run in the second inning from Sarah Coon wasn’t enough in a pitcher’s duel as No. 25 Virginia (37-18) dropped a 2-1 contest to North Florida (46-13) in the opening game of NCAA Regional play at South Carolina on Friday (May 16).

HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia opened the scoring in the second inning with a solo shot to left field from Sarah Coon.

The Ospreys broke through in the sixth, taking advantage of an error on a throw to second to put runners at the corners with one out. A single through the left side brought the lead runner home and tied the game at one as Virginia made a pitching change. North Florida got an RBI double through the left side again in the next at bat to take the 2-1 lead, but the Hoos got the trail runner at the plate. A walk followed by a strikeout looking ended the inning.

Julia Cuozzo (5-2) took the loss, giving up the two runs on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts. She worked 5.1 innings and left the game with two runners on and the go-ahead run on second base.

Allison Benning (25-5) picked up the win, allowing the one run on two hits with four walks and five strikeouts.

NOTING THE HOOS

• Sarah Coon’s home run in the second inning was the 26th of her career and puts her in sole possession of ninth all-time on the Virginia career home run list.

• Julia Cuozzo tied a career high with her 5.1 innings of work in the start against the Ospreys.

• It was the Cavaliers’ 17th game decided by one run this season and the Hoos are 7-10 in those games.

FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“You tip your cap to North Florida. Winning in the postseason comes down to timely hitting. They came through and put that two-spot up in the sixth. They came out ready to go. Julia threw well through the first five innings – she was just phenomenal. We couldn’t really get on time with (Allison) Benning. She was mixing speeds well. It (the loss) just made our job a little bit harder, but we have to go back to work, come out tomorrow ready to compete and fight to win.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia will play in an elimination game at 3:30 p.m. against fourth-seeded Elon on Saturday (May 17).