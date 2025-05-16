Woolfolk, Late-Inning Surge Propels Virginia To Victory In Series Opener

BLACKSBURG, Va. – To open the final weekend of the regular season, the Virginia baseball team (31-16, 15-10 ACC) downed Virginia Tech (29-23, 11-17 ACC) 12-2 on Thursday night (May 15) at English Field.

UVA starter Jay Woolfolk continued his late-season heroics on Thursday by tossing eight innings of two-run ball with six strikeouts. Woolfolk’s eight-inning start tied the longest of his career and was the longest outing by a Cavalier pitcher this season.

Harrison Didawick led the way offensively for Virginia, going 4-for-5 on Thursday with a pair of RBIs. Chris Arroyo and Jacob Ference homered in the later stages as UVA outscored Virginia 9-0 over the final two innings.