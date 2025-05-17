Parker Takes Third At Senior World Team Trials Challenge

Virginia assistant wrestling coach Ian Parker took third at in freestyle at 70kg at the Senior World Team Trials on Saturday (May 17) at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center.

Parker went 3-1 on the day to take the third-place finish.

After dropping his opening match of the day to Ridge Lovett, a three-time NCAA All-American and 2025 NCAA Champion, Parker fought through the consolation bracket to take third. He claimed a 6-5 decision over Brayton Lee, a two-time NCAA All-American, to start his trip back through the consolation bracket.

Parker moved to the third place match after a medical forfeit by Caleb Henson. He then avenged his opening-round loss in the third-place match, taking a 5-4 decision over Lovett.

Ian Parker – 70kg

QF: Ridge Lovett tech fall Parker, 10-0

Conso. QF: Parker dec. Brayton Lee, 6-5

Conso. SF: Parker over Caleb Henson by medical forfeit

THIRD PLACE MATCH: Parker dec. Ridge Lovett, 5-4