Virginia Concludes Day One of NCAA Championship

CARLSBAD, Calif. – After the first 18 holes of competition at the 2025 DI Men’s Golf Championship, Virginia finds itself tied for 25th place and is 11-over at the conclusion of day one. Competing in his third-straight NCAA Championship, junior Ben James is tied for 39th after carding a 72 on the first day.

The Cavaliers didn’t have a player under par in a competitive round for only the fourth time this season. Virginia is six strokes out of 15th place, the cut line after 54 holes to advance to the final round on Monday. The total score of 299 was the third-highest opening round of the season for UVA.

Starting off the 10th tee, James netted three birdies on the round including two in his first three holes. He was 2-under going into his final hole until a double bogey on No. 9. Senior Paul Chang led the Cavaliers with four birdies on the afternoon, but his card was blemished by five bogeys and a double on No. 15, his sixth hole of the day. Chang, the NCAA Reno Regional Champion, shot a 3-over 75.

Virginia will need to be among the top 15 teams after 54 holes to advance the fourth and final stroke play round on Monday. After the fourth stroke play round, the top eight teams advance to match play to determine a national champion. The top nine individuals not on an advancing team will move on to the fourth and final day where an individual national champion will be crowned.

Action from the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. continues on Saturday (May 24) with round two. Virginia will go off the No. 1 and tee times for the Cavaliers begin at 10:25 a.m. ET.

Virginia Results

Pl. Player RD1 To Par T39 Ben James 72 E T79 Paul Chang 75 +3 T107 Josh Duangmanee 76 +4 T107 Bryan Lee 76 +4 T152 Deven Patel 82 +10

Team Leaderboard