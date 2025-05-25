Virginia Makes Cut, Advances to Monday Stroke Play Finale

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Virginia men’s golf held steady and finished the third round alone in 11th place at the 2025 NCAA DI Men’s Golf Championship. Virginia is one of 15 advancing teams that will play in the fourth and final stroke play round on Monday (May 26) and compete for one of eight match play spots up for grabs.

Virginia shot a 3-over, 291 which was tied for the fifth-best round of any team in the field on Sunday. For the tournament, the Cavaliers are 13-over and one stroke out of eighth place. UVA is one of eight teams within three strokes of seventh and eighth place. The top eight teams after Monday’s fourth round will move on to an eight-team match play bracket to determine a national champion.

The Cavaliers are seeking their third-straight appearance in the match play finals after bowing out in each of the last two seasons to the eventual national champion in 2023 (Florida) and 2024 (Auburn).

Senior Paul Chang carded a 3-under, 69 the lowest score by a Cavalier at this year’s NCAA Championship thus far. Four of his five birdies came in his first nine holes. Chang was bogey-free over his final 10 holes. He moved up 31 spots and is now tied for 14th on the individual leaderboard at 1-under.

Sophomore Josh Duangmanee also made a move up the leaderboard with an even-par 72 in the third round. He has fired an even par 72 on five of his seven rounds at Omni La Costa North Course over the past two NCAA Championships. Duangmanee climbed to 46th overall and is 4-over for the tournament.

Junior Ben James scrambled to a 1-over, 73 on his third round. James had four bogeys and a double bogey but managed five birdies on the day. He is tied for 36th overall and is 3-over after three rounds of play.

After Georgia Tech and Wake Forest square off in a five-hole playoff to determine the 15th and final team to advance early on Monday, the Cavaliers will tee off No. 10 beginning at 1:41 p.m. ET. Television coverage on the Golf Channel begins at 6 p.m.

Virginia Results

Pl. Player RD1 RD2 RD3 To Par T14 Paul Chang 75 71 69 -1 T36 Ben James 72 74 73 +3 T46 Josh Duangmanee 76 72 72 +4 T71 Bryan Lee 76 70 77 +7 146 Deven Patel 82 76 80 +22

Team Leaderboard