Virginia Advances to NCAA Semifinal for First Time

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Virginia ousted defending national champion and No. 2 seed Auburn 3-2 in the match play quarterfinal at the 2025 NCAA DI Men’s Golf Championship on Tuesday (May 27). It marks the first time in program history that UVA has reached the semifinal round.

The Cavaliers will move on to play No. 3 seed Florida with tee times scheduled for 4:15 ET on Tuesday afternoon. The Cavaliers and Gators met in the 2023 NCAA Match Play Quarterfinal. Virginia is the only team in men’s college golf to reach match play in each of the last three seasons.

Virginia takes down defending national champions Auburn in the quarterfinals at Omni La Costa. 👀⚔️ @UVAMensGolf 📺 Golf Channel | #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/4mdKTNtokH — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 27, 2025

Paul Chang continued his hot play defeating Auburn’s Brendan Valdes 5&3. Chang won four of the last five holes of the match and closed it out with a birdie on the par-4, 15th hole. Valdes is ranked No. 4 on the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Junior Ben James was three down after five holes and stormed back to even the match on the 10th. He won the 13th and 14th holes with pars and halved the next two holes to claim the match. Classmate Bryan Lee clinched the match for the Cavaliers with a victory against Josiah Gilbert on the 15th hole. Lee did not trail in the match, taking his first lead with a birdie on the par-three, third hole and never relinquished.

Quarterfinal Match Play Results

Cayden Pope (AU) def. Maxi Puregger (UVA) – 1 UP

Jackson Koivan (AU) def. Josh Duangmanee (UVA) – 3&2

Ben James (UVA) def. Carson Bacha (AU) – 2&1

Paul Chang (UVA) def. Brendan Valdes (AU) – 5&3

Bryan Lee (UVA) def. Josiah Gilbert (AU) – 4&3

BROADCAST INFO: The Golf Channel will broadcast Virginia’s match against Florida beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Live scoring for match play is available here: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/236553/scoring/round

Semifinal Match Play Lineup – Tuesday

Maxi Puregger (UVA) vs. Matthew Kress (UF) – 4:15 PM ET

Josh Duangmanee (UVA) vs. Jack Turner (UF) – 4:25 PM ET

Ben James (UVA) vs. Luke Poulter (UF) – 4:35 PM ET

Paul Chang (UVA) vs. Zack Swanick (UF) – 4:45 PM ET

Bryan Lee (UVA) vs. Ian Gilligan (UF) – 4:55 PM ET