Virginia to Compete in the CSCAA Power 4 Dual Meet Challenge in Novemeber

May 28, 2025 – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) is proud to announce the inaugural CSCAA Power 4 Dual Meet Challenge, presented by Visit Knoxville and set to take place November 21–23, 2025, at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Tennessee.

The University of Tennessee will serve as host for this groundbreaking event, which will feature four of the nation’s elite programs, each representing one of the Power 4 conferences: Michigan (Big Ten), Arizona State (Big 12), Virginia (ACC), Tennessee (SEC).

These powerhouse teams will compete in a double-elimination, bracket-style dual meet format that reimagines traditional collegiate swimming competition. Each team is guaranteed a minimum of three meets, with the championship culminating in high-stakes, head-to-head matchups that highlight both individual excellence and team depth.

“At Virginia, we’re always looking forward—whether it’s in training, competition, or how we think about the future of our sport,” said Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo. “The CSCAA Power 4 Dual Meet Challenge is exactly the kind of innovative, high-level competition that aligns with how we approach our program. It’s a chance to elevate college swimming, bring new fans into the sport, and challenge our athletes in a format built for the next generation. We’re proud to be part of something that pushes the boundaries and helps shape what’s next.”

Designed to elevate the experience for both fans and athletes, the CSCAA Power 4 Dual Meet Challenge introduces a dynamic, easy-to-follow format optimized for television. Events will alternate between men’s and women’s races, emphasizing strategy, speed, and simplified scoring. Coaches will seed swimmers head-to-head, with points awarded based on individual race wins, ensuring that every race matters.