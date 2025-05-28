Morgan Named Finalist for Honda Inspiration Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia Track and Field’s Marlee Morgan was named one of three finalists for the Honda Inspiration Award as announced by announced by Chris Voelz, Executive Director of The Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) on Wednesday (May 28).

The other finalists include Nordic skier Sidney Barbier of the University of Denver and softball player Katie Cosmos of Elms College.

The Honda Inspiration Award winner has been selected annually for the past 37 years and is given to a deserving female student-athlete in Division I, II or III who has experienced extraordinary physical and/or emotional adversity, injury and/or illness, or experienced extraordinary personal sacrifice during her college enrollment as a student-athlete and yet returns to athletic success.

The Class of 2025 Honda Inspiration Award winner will be announced in June. Her story will be celebrated alongside the full Class of 2025 during a live telecast of The Collegiate Women Sports Awards presented by Honda on CBS Sports Network, airing Monday, June 30, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET from New York City.

Prior to that, CBS Sports Network will debut a special feature, “Defying the Odds: The 2025 Honda Inspiration Award,” on Sunday, June 23 at 6:00 PM ET, highlighting the journeys of all three finalists. The program will re-air throughout June, including Monday, June 30, at 6:30 PM ET, leading into the awards broadcast.

Morgan began her collegiate career as a team manager for UVA’s track & field team. She faced great adversity upon returning to UVA’s Grounds from a school trip in November of 2022. Morgan suffered a gunshot wound during a campus incident that took the lives of three UVA football players and injured another. Demonstrating extraordinary strength and perseverance, Morgan made a full recovery, returned to the sport she loves and earned her spot on the active roster in August of 2023.

Morgan, a senior from Houston, Texas and a recent first-generation college graduate earned a degree in commerce from Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce. She is an ACC Outdoor Championships qualifier in the 100-meters and 4×100-meter relay and NCAA East Preliminary round qualifier for the 4×100-meter relay in 2024. Morgan was a member of the fifth fastest 4×100-meter relay team in program history clocking 44.30 at the 2024 NCAA East Preliminary round.

A team manager turned student-athlete, Morgan earned the prestigious T. Rodney Crowley Scholarship for demonstrating “leadership, sportsmanship, character and integrity.” UVA’s Athletics Department also created the “Marlee Morgan Service Award” to honor team managers who demonstrate “perseverance, commitment and work ethic” for which she was the first recipient.

The CWSA, entering its 49th year, has honored the nation’s top NCAA women athletes for their superior athletic skills, leadership, academic excellence and eagerness to participate in community service. Since commencing its partnership in 1986, Honda has provided more than $3.4 million in institutional grants to the universities of the award winners and nominees to support women’s athletics