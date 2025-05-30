UVA Advances Two Boats to A/B Semifinals at NCAA Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 10 Virginia’s Varsity Eight and Second Varsity Eight advanced to the A/B semifinals to highlight action at the 2025 NCAA Rowing Championship on Friday (May 30) at Mercer Lake in West Windsor, N.J.

The Cavaliers’ Varsity Four placed fourth in their respective heats and will race in the C/D semifinals on Saturday (May 31).

Washington topped the Cavaliers 6:13.449-6:15.539 in heat four of the Varsity Eight. Princeton finished third followed by UCF, Northeastern and Rhode Island.

The Huskies outraced Virginia 6:18.700-6:20.845 in heat two of the Second Varsity Eight. Princeton finished third ahead of Pennsylvania and Oregon State.

The Cavaliers’ Varsity Four placed fourth behind Stanford (6:58.521), Michigan (7:03.379) and Tennessee (7:04.383) with a time of 7:09.086. Indiana placed fifth at 7:22.689.

NCAA championship action continues tomorrow. UVA’s Varsity Eight will race in an A/B semifinal at 7:12 a.m., followed by the Second Varsity Eight in an A/B semifinal at 7:28 a.m., and the Varsity Four in a C/D semifinal at 9:44 a.m. Live video is available on NCAA.com.

Friday Results

Varsity Eight Heat Four

1. Washington, 6:13.449, 2. Virginia, 6:15.539, 3. Princeton, 6:16.408, 4. UCF, 6:19.284, 5. Northeastern, 6:35.426, 6. Rhode Island, 6:48.331

Second Varsity Eight Heat Two

1. Washington, 6:18.700, 2. Virginia 6:20.845, 3. Brown, 6:22.905, 4. Pennsylvania, 6:34.792, 5. Oregon State 6:36.405

Varsity Four Heat One

1. Stanford, 6:58.521, 2. Michigan, 7:03.379, 3. Tennessee, 7:04.383, 4. Virginia, 7:09.086, 5. Indiana, 7:22.689

Virginia Lineups

Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Kennedy Housley, 7: Kate McGee, 6: Flynn Greene, 5: Sheila Joyce, 4: Jenna Hajji, 3: Elsa Hartman, 2: Sky Dahl, Bow: Meagan Goldsmith

Second Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Chloe Lee, Stroke: Sophia Coppola, 7: Paige Loh, 6: Sydney Fratamico, 5: Paula Lutz, 4: Teagan Orth, 3: Savannah Fox, 2: Lindsay O’Neil, Bow: Lila Henn

Varsity Four: Coxswain: Samara Coakley, Stroke: PJ Balazy, 3: Helene Dimitrijev, 2: Riley Richardson; Bow: Ayla O’Neill