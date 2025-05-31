Second Varsity Eight Moves on to Grand Final at NCAA Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 10 Virginia’s Second Varsity Eight advanced to the grand final on Saturday (May 31) at the 2025 NCAA Rowing Championship at Mercer Lake in West Windsor, N.J.

The Cavaliers’ 2V8 held off Tennessee 6:20.084-6:21.368 under choppy and windy conditions to place third in the A/B semifinal and earn one of the six places in tomorrow’s grand final. Stanford won the race with a time of 6:12.600 followed by Texas (6:17.724), Virginia, Tennessee, California (6:22.656) and Syracuse (6:38.244).

UVA’s Varsity Eight finished fourth in its A/B semifinal and will race in tomorrow’s petite final. Yale won the race at 6:04.090 followed by Tennessee (6:07.532), Brown (6:09.822), Virginia (6:12.258), California (6:15.062) and Indiana (6:27.172).

The Cavaliers’ Varsity Four raced to a win in a C/D semifinal and will compete in the C final tomorrow. UVA topped runner-up Pennsylvania 7:10.567-7:13.633, while Boston, Dartmouth and Rhode Island rounded out the top five.

NCAA championship action concludes tomorrow. UVA’s Varsity Four will race at 7:20 a.m., followed by the Second Varsity Eight at 8:24 a.m., and the Varsity Eight at 8:32 a.m. Live video is available on NCAA.com.

Saturday Results

Varsity Eight A/B Semifinal

1. Yale, 6:04.090, 2. Tennessee, 6:07.532, 3. Brown, 6:09.822, 4. Virginia, 6:12.258, 5. California, 6:15.062, 6. Indiana 6:27.172

Second Varsity Eight A/B Semifinal

1. Stanford, 6:12.600, 2. Texas, 6:17.724, 3. Virginia, 6:20.084, 4. Tennessee, 6:21.368, 5. California, 6:22.656, 6. Syracuse, 6:38.244

Varsity Four C/D Semifinal

1. Virginia, 7:10.567, 2. Pennsylvania, 7:13.633, 3. Boston, 7:14.917, 4. Dartmouth, 7:15.293, 5. Rhode Island, 7:59.271

Virginia Lineups

Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Kennedy Housley, 7: Kate McGee, 6: Flynn Greene, 5: Sheila Joyce, 4: Jenna Hajji, 3: Elsa Hartman, 2: Sky Dahl, Bow: Meagan Goldsmith

Second Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Chloe Lee, Stroke: Sophia Coppola, 7: Paige Loh, 6: Sydney Fratamico, 5: Paula Lutz, 4: Teagan Orth, 3: Savannah Fox, 2: Lindsay O’Neil, Bow: Lila Henn

Varsity Four: Coxswain: Samara Coakley, Stroke: PJ Balazy, 3: Helene Dimitrijev, 2: Riley Richardson; Bow: Ayla O’Neill